Trump promises to spend ‘whatever it takes’ of his own money on his campaign: ‘We have to win’
President Donald Trump, confirming reports, says he will spend “whatever it takes” of his own money if he has to to win re-election. His admission is likely to increase donations to the Biden campaign.
The President, losing in the polls for over a year and now reportedly shorter on cash than expected, said Tuesday, “if we needed any more, I’d put it up personally.”
Multiple reports have documented massive spending by the trump campaign, “more than $800 million,” including a whopping $11 million on Super Bowl ads, as Axios and others have noted.
Trump falsely is blaming his cash problems on the coronavirus, insisting he had to run ads to counter what the “fake news” was reporting about his utter mismanagement of the pandemic that has led to the loss of 190,000 American lives.
On whether he’d spend his own money on his re-election campaign amid reports of evaporating fundraising advantage, Pres. Trump says, “If I have to, I would.”
Asked how much he would contribute, the president says, “Whatever it takes. We have to win.” https://t.co/JsAo4rBy2e pic.twitter.com/KPULA9qeIN
— ABC News (@ABC) September 8, 2020
2020 Election
Here’s a breakdown of the 8 battleground states that will decide the presidential election
The 2020 presidential election in the United States will not be decided by predictably blue states like California, Massachusetts, Oregon and New York or by deep red states like Utah, Alabama and Mississippi, but by swing states that can go either Democrat or Republican. President Donald Trump is unlikely to win the popular vote this year, but it is entirely possible that he could possible pull off a narrow Electoral College victory if he carries enough swing states. And Politico examines eight battleground states in a series of articles written by its team of reporters and published after Labor Day weekend.
2020 Election
Trump calling fallen soldiers ‘losers’ and ‘suckers’ is a story about his character that probably won’t hurt him
Many of Donald Trump’s opponents are certain that reports that he had referred to fallen troops as “losers” and “suckers”– and was befuddled by the idea that they would fight for anything other than their own interests–will finally open up some Republican eyes and cost Trump in the polls.
Judging by the five-alarm reaction to the story by the White House and its conservative media allies, they aren’t alone.
But I don’t think it will have much impact because it’s fundamentally a story about Trump’s sleazy character. There’s been a consistent pattern to the relatively small shifts in Trump’s approval rating over the course of his historically unpopular presidency: When the media focus on substantive harms he has inflicted on Americans (not foreigners), his favorability declines while stories about his character don’t move the needle at all.
2020 Election
Portrait of an election: US race boils down to six swing states
The US election, eight weeks from Tuesday, is boiling down to a handful of battleground states that Joe Biden must flip in order to snatch the White House from President Donald Trump.
All of this year's top swing states -- Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Arizona -- went to Trump in 2016, including four which had voted for Democrat Barack Obama in 2012.
In a sign of how critical they are, Trump travels to two of them, Florida and North Carolina, on Tuesday alone.
Challenger Joe Biden leads by an average of 3.2 percentage points in the battlegrounds, according to the RealClearPolitics (RCP) poll aggregate.