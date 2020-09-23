Trump refuses to say if he’ll commit to peaceful transition of power

At Wednesday’s White House press briefing, President Donald Trump was asked whether he would commit to a “peaceful transition of power” after the election — and he repeatedly refused to agree to do so.

“We are going to have to see what happens,” said Trump. He then added that it’s important to “get rid of the ballots” — presumably a reference to mail-in votes, about which he has repeatedly spread conspiracy theories of fraud and forgery — and said that in any case, he believes “There won’t be a transfer, there’ll be a continuation” of power.

