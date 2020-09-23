Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump refuses to say if he’ll commit to peaceful transition of power

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at the White House. (AFP / Roberto SCHMIDT)

At Wednesday’s White House press briefing, President Donald Trump was asked whether he would commit to a “peaceful transition of power” after the election — and he repeatedly refused to agree to do so.

“We are going to have to see what happens,” said Trump. He then added that it’s important to “get rid of the ballots” — presumably a reference to mail-in votes, about which he has repeatedly spread conspiracy theories of fraud and forgery — and said that in any case, he believes “There won’t be a transfer, there’ll be a continuation” of power.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

BUSTED: Employers are spying on their remote workers — in their homes

Published

7 mins ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

The future of work is here, ushered in by a global pandemic. But is it turning employment into a Worker’s Paradise of working at home? Or more of a Big Brother panopticon?

Disturbing increases in the use of digital surveillance technologies by employers to monitor their remote workers are raising alarm bells. With the number of remote workers surging as a result of the pandemic—42 percent of U.S. workers are now doing their jobs from their kitchens, living rooms, and home offices—a number of employers have begun requiring their workers to download spying software to their laptops and smartphones. The goal is for businesses to monitor what their remote employees do all day, to track job performance and productivity, and to reduce so-called “cyber-slacking.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Fox guarding the hen house’: Experts shocked at Trump nomination of Nunes aide as NSA inspector general

Published

35 mins ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

A top aide to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), Allen Souza, was just appointed to be an inspector general tasked with investigating President Donald Trump's national security staff.

Nunes was the House Intelligence Committee Chairman who accepted "dirt" from a Ukraine official who then was sanctioned by the U.S. for being an active Russian asset. It was something that aide appeared not to see a conflict of interest in, causing many to question the ethics of such an appointee.

https://twitter.com/kyledcheney/status/1308873139141709824

https://twitter.com/JohnJHarwood/status/1308879306639187968

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Five-alarm fire’: Expert warns that he’s ‘never been more worried about American democracy’

Published

39 mins ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

One of the top elections experts in the country has just issued a "five alarm fire" warning: "time to wake up."

Richard L. Hasen, better known as "Rick," says "I’ve never been more worried about American democracy than I am right now." Hasen is a law professor at the University of California, Irvine School of Law and was a founding co-editor at Election Law Journal.

Professor Hasen has a Master's and PhD degree in political science and also has a Doctor of Jurisprudence (JD), but may be best know for his writings at ElectionLawBlog.

"If we are lucky enough, the election will not be close, and we will avoid this election meltdown only to start panicking again in the run-up to 2024. But if it is close, all bets are off," Hasen writes at Slate.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE