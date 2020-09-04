Trump retreats after facing furious backlash over shuttering of military’s Stars and Stripes newspaper

President Donald Trump has reversed course on his administration’s efforts to end the American military newspaper Stars and Stripes.

“In a heretofore unpublicized recent memo, the Pentagon delivered an order to shutter Stars and Stripes, a newspaper that has been a lifeline and a voice for American troops since the Civil War,” USA TODAY reported. “The memo orders the publisher of the news organization (which now publishes online as well as in print) to present a plan that ‘dissolves the Stars and Stripes’ by Sept. 15 including ‘specific timeline for vacating government owned/leased space worldwide.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump, who has received furious backlash for disparaging U.S. troops, announced his administration would reverse course during a Friday afternoon tweet.

The United States of America will NOT be cutting funding to @starsandstripes magazine under my watch. It will continue to be a wonderful source of information to our Great Military! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2020

[Disclaimer: From 2000-2003, Raw Story publisher Roxanne Cooper served as marketing and advertising director for Stars & Stripes in their Tokyo and Washington DC offices.]