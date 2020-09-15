Quantcast
Trump reveals he has no regrets over 195,000 COVID deaths: ‘I think we did a great job’

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump at a “The President and the People” town hall (screengrab)

President Donald Trump on Tuesday sat down with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos for a town hall meeting in Philadelphia.

Trump was asked about downplaying the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Well, I didn’t downplay it it,” Trump falsely claimed.

“I actually, in many aways, up-played it in terms of action,” Trump argued.

“Did you not admit it to yourself?” first-time voter Ajani Powell asked.

“What I did, was with China, I put a ban on, with Europe, I put a ban on and we would’ve lost thousands of more people had I not put the ban on. So that was called action, not with the mouth, but in actual fact, we did a very good job when we put that ban on,” Trump claimed. “Whether you call it talent or luck, it was very important.”

Stephanopoulos noted the bans had holes.

Trump then went on to tell the host he has no regrets.


