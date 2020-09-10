Trump reveals to the nation how much time he spends watching Fox News and Fox Business

President Donald Trump explained how much Fox coverage impacts his thinking during a Friday afternoon press conference.

“You know, you have people — I watch some of the shows,” Trump said, before listing nine hours of shows on Fox networks that he has watched in the last 24 hours.

“I watched Liz MacDonald, she’s fantastic. I watched Fox Business. I watched Lou Dobbs, last night,” he said, listing three hours of shows Fox Business.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sean Hannity last night. Tucker [Carlson] last night. Laura [Ingraham],” he continued, listing three more hours of watching Fox News.

“I watched Fox and Friends in the morning.” Trump said of the three-hour show.