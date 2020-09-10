Quantcast
Trump reveals to the nation how much time he spends watching Fox News and Fox Business

Published

16 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump at a news conference (screengrab)

President Donald Trump explained how much Fox coverage impacts his thinking during a Friday afternoon press conference.

“You know, you have people — I watch some of the shows,” Trump said, before listing nine hours of shows on Fox networks that he has watched in the last 24 hours.

“I watched Liz MacDonald, she’s fantastic. I watched Fox Business. I watched Lou Dobbs, last night,” he said, listing three hours of shows Fox Business.

“Sean Hannity last night. Tucker [Carlson] last night. Laura [Ingraham],” he continued, listing three more hours of watching Fox News.

“I watched Fox and Friends in the morning.” Trump said of the three-hour show.


‘You are the authorities Mr. President!’: CNN’s Dana Bash fact-check’s Trump’s blame of Woodward for his own lies

Published

7 mins ago

on

September 10, 2020

By

CNN's Dana Bash fact-checked President Donald Trump's blame of Bob Woodward for his own lie to the American people.

During a panel discussion with Jake Tapper Thursday, Bash explained that Woodward's criticism doesn't exactly hold water.

"It turns out he was remarkably well versed on the topic early on because he got that information from President Xi, leader of China, the country he's blaming for this virus," said Bash. "The thing really -- I was sitting here, and I couldn't believe what I was hearing, the president of the United States not only blamed Bob Woodward but said if he thought it was so bad, he should have called the authorities. You are the authorities, Mr. President! You're the president of the United States! What's he supposed to do, go home and call 911? It's so crazy, forgive me for using that word, that it's almost hard to wrap your mind around. The problem is that there are people who are going to listen to what the president said and not have the full context of the facts. Or maybe depending on where they are kind of listen to echo-chamber media, and they are not going to understand that. So, that is an unfortunate thing."

Trump fumes over ‘very disgraceful’ questions as he gets grilled for lying about risks of COVID-19

Published

29 mins ago

on

September 10, 2020

By

President Donald Trump fumed during the Thursday press conference when the first question from the press was "why did you lie to the American people and why should we trust what you have to say now?"

"What a terrible question. I didn't lie," said Trump.

ABC News' Jon Karl hammered Trump on the tapes that were released by Bob Woodward showing Trump intentionally downplayed the coronavirus, he claims, to not cause "panic." While people panicked, rioted about masks and attacked state capitols doing lockdowns, Trump was egging them on with demands to "liberate" states. Meanwhile, he knew that the virus was five times more deadly than the worst case of the flu.

