Trump revels in nomination for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize
US President Donald Trump revelled Wednesday in his nomination by a right-wing Norwegian politician for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.
“Thank you!” he said in one of a flurry of tweets and retweets celebrating the nomination, which cited Trump’s role in brokering an agreement to normalize relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.
Norwegian member of parliament Christian Tybring-Gjedde told AFP that he has nominated the Republican due to the “unique and historic agreement between Israel and the UAE — an agreement that, we hope, can be extended to other Arab countries so that we can have lasting peace in the Middle East.”
A member of the right-wing, anti-immigration Progress Party, Tybring-Gjedde is the deputy chair of the Norwegian parliament’s committee on foreign and defense affairs.
He unsuccessfully proposed Trump, along with another lawmaker, for the Nobel in 2018, citing his rapprochement with North Korea.
That spectacular attempt at breaking the US standoff with the isolated, nuclear-armed dictatorship has since lost momentum.
Hundreds of people are nominated every year for Nobel prizes, with no guarantee of being picked.
The Norwegian Nobel Institute welcomes all proposed names, as long as they are sent in by January 31 for the year in question and are submitted by those eligible to nominate — which includes members of the country’s parliament.
Trump has previously complained that he has not been considered more seriously for the peace prize, expressing bitterness that his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama was awarded the prestigious honor at the start of his first term in 2009.
“They gave it to Obama. He didn’t even know what he got it for. He was there for about 15 seconds and he got the Nobel Prize,” Trump said last year. “I probably will never get it.”
According to Tybring-Gjedde, Trump is more deserving than many past laureates for his role in breaking the impasse between Israel and an Arab regional power.
“Whether it’s the 1978 Camp David accords or the 1993 Oslo accords, the Nobel Peace Prize has been given to the protagonists and this agreement is at least as revolutionary for the Middle East,” he said.
Tybring-Gjedde said the Nobel committee should not be swayed by any controversy over Trump’s divisive style.
“For Nobel laureates, whether they are in… literature or chemistry, nobody cares about their personality,” he insisted.
“It’s not personality that decides whether someone wins the prize, but what the person has really accomplished to make peace in the world,” he said.
The Nobel Institute, which usually refuses to comment on nominations, was not available for comment.
In the past, several of the five members of the Nobel committee that selects the laureate have made negative remarks about Trump.
Breaking Banner
‘This is criminal’: Widespread horror as recording emerges of Trump admitting to downplaying COVID-19
Recently released recorded interviews of President Trump from early February shows him telling Bob Woodward that he intentionally downplayed coronavirus so it wouldn't cause a panic, even though he knew early on that the virus is "5-times deadlier than the flu."
Unsurprisingly, the revelations have Trump's critics on Twitter apoplectic.
https://twitter.com/JessicaHuseman/status/1303740697984544769
https://twitter.com/TopherSpiro/status/1303739442163855363
Breaking Banner
Russians placed malware in two Florida election systems before 2016 election: Bob Woodward
Bob Woodward contains new allegations that Russia had infiltrated election systems in Florida.
The veteran Washington Post reporter's new book, "Rage," contains new allegations about Russian efforts to interfere with the 2016 presidential election, which adds new details to longstanding claims about foreign interference.
According to Woodward, "the NSA and CIA have classified evidence the Russians had placed malware in the election registration systems of at least two Florida counties, St. Lucie and Washington," CNN reported. "While there was no evidence the malware had been activated, Woodward writes, it was sophisticated and could erase voters in specific districts. The voting system vendor used by Florida was also used in states across the country."
2020 Election
Kayleigh McEnany fumes over Trump audio tapes: ‘The president has never lied to the American public on COVID’
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany this week sought to dismiss audio tapes of President Donald Trump admitting that he downplayed the COVID-19 pandemic.
At Wednesday's White House briefing, McEnany was asked about the audio recordings from veteran journalist Bob Woodward. In one session, Trump can be heard saying that he "wanted to always play it down."
"Did President Trump intentionally mislead the American people about the threat of COVID?" CBS correspondent Paul Reid asked McEnany.