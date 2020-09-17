Trump ripped for ‘Hitler Youth’ plan to indoctrinate children: ‘MAGA is the new Nazi Party’

The term “Hitler Youth” trended on Twitter on Thursday after President Donald Trump a “1776 Commission” to whitewash American history.

Trump was harshly criticized for the effort, here’s some of what people were saying:

Hitler Youth Trump Youth He's following the Hitler playbook. Let's turn all the children into white supremacists. https://t.co/P0pT3Tma4Q — Ferocious Opponent of Trump- Vote Biden!!!! (@SMurray1000) September 17, 2020

MAGA is the new Nazi Party. And MAGA offspring are the new Hitler Youth. pic.twitter.com/KhL2yPY1bG — Broke Boy (@thebr0keb0i) September 17, 2020

"Hitler Youth" is trending, which must mean Trump is still president. — Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) September 17, 2020

Trump youth is the 2020 version of a 1930s Hitler youth, Donald Trump needs to be removed from office now. pic.twitter.com/1jgLcMOe6e — KeanoTheDog (@judgeyourself99) September 17, 2020

I cannot see "trump Youth" without seeing Hitler Youth. 100% positive I'm not alone. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) September 17, 2020

What should we call the outcome…the Trump Youth League. Rhymes with Hitler Youth League. Oh and don't forget the League for German Girls…their job: to breed and breed more Aryans. pic.twitter.com/BcJ2IggiWH — Richard Saunders (@BoycottUtah) September 17, 2020

Hitler Youth trending. Reminder that Germans used historical oppression and a racial privilege conspiracy to justify the destruction and confiscation of Jewish property, and ultimately the holocaust. Sound familiar? — Illinoisan sans followers (@IllinoisanMale) September 17, 2020

Trump promises to sign an executive order on patriotic education in schools — which is another way of saying that in the future, all of America's youth will be educated, trained, and indoctrinated in Trump ideology. To put it simply, Trump Youth = Hitler Youth. Any questions? — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) September 17, 2020

Fucking hitler youth 2.0 holy fucking shit pic.twitter.com/rwT4Rbp9Mq — 👁〰️👁 (@caffienatedcats) September 17, 2020

So basically he wants to establish America's "Hitler Youth"? I have relatives who grew up in the American school system and it's already as flag waving star spangled patriotic as it can be. He's talking about Republican indoctrination. — Stephen LeGresley (Black Lives Matter) (@S_LeGresley) September 17, 2020

For anyone who has bothered reading any 20th Century History with a current perspective, they might as well be saying "Hitler Youth" when they say "Patriotic Education". These racketeers aren't fucking around. https://t.co/3cwhalzKaC — Kirk (@arts_52) September 17, 2020

Didn’t Hitler do this? I believe they called it Hitler Youth. https://t.co/NYyXSgkZQl — Devin Nunes Mom (@NotDevinsMom) September 17, 2020

What’s next? Trump Youth? Strength Through Joy? https://t.co/3VxsLiQQi8 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) September 17, 2020

The Nazis had a “patriotic education” program too. It was called the Hitler Youth. — Bizarre Lazar 🏴‍☠️ (@BizarreLazar) September 17, 2020

And who is leading today's American Hitler Youth? Stephen Miller! pic.twitter.com/krTERtB1A1 — MissVitriolic (@MissVitriolic) September 17, 2020

As a Jewish person that has learned more about the Holocaust and Nazi Germany than most people, we are past the point where its just a red flag. This red flag has a swastika on it, and it is proudly being waved. I hate this country — Pizza Thrash Sergal (@Sergal_Paws) September 17, 2020

