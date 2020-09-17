Trump ripped for ‘Hitler Youth’ plan to indoctrinate children: ‘MAGA is the new Nazi Party’
The term “Hitler Youth” trended on Twitter on Thursday after President Donald Trump a “1776 Commission” to whitewash American history.
Trump was harshly criticized for the effort, here’s some of what people were saying:
Hitler Youth Trump Youth He's following the Hitler playbook. Let's turn all the children into white supremacists.
— Ferocious Opponent of Trump- Vote Biden!!!! (@SMurray1000) September 17, 2020
MAGA is the new Nazi Party.
And MAGA offspring are the new Hitler Youth.
— Broke Boy (@thebr0keb0i) September 17, 2020
"Hitler Youth" is trending, which must mean Trump is still president.
— Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) September 17, 2020
Trump youth is the 2020 version of a 1930s Hitler youth, Donald Trump needs to be removed from office now. pic.twitter.com/1jgLcMOe6e
— KeanoTheDog (@judgeyourself99) September 17, 2020
I cannot see "trump Youth" without seeing Hitler Youth.
100% positive I'm not alone.
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) September 17, 2020
What should we call the outcome…the Trump Youth League. Rhymes with Hitler Youth League. Oh and don't forget the League for German Girls…their job: to breed and breed more Aryans. pic.twitter.com/BcJ2IggiWH
— Richard Saunders (@BoycottUtah) September 17, 2020
Hitler Youth trending.
Reminder that Germans used historical oppression and a racial privilege conspiracy to justify the destruction and confiscation of Jewish property, and ultimately the holocaust.
Sound familiar?
— Illinoisan sans followers (@IllinoisanMale) September 17, 2020
Trump promises to sign an executive order on patriotic education in schools — which is another way of saying that in the future, all of America's youth will be educated, trained, and indoctrinated in Trump ideology.
To put it simply, Trump Youth = Hitler Youth.
Any questions?
— Bill Madden (@maddenifico) September 17, 2020
Fucking hitler youth 2.0 holy fucking shit pic.twitter.com/rwT4Rbp9Mq
— 👁〰️👁 (@caffienatedcats) September 17, 2020
So basically he wants to establish America's "Hitler Youth"?
I have relatives who grew up in the American school system and it's already as flag waving star spangled patriotic as it can be.
He's talking about Republican indoctrination.
— Stephen LeGresley (Black Lives Matter) (@S_LeGresley) September 17, 2020
For anyone who has bothered reading any 20th Century History with a current perspective, they might as well be saying "Hitler Youth" when they say "Patriotic Education". These racketeers aren't fucking around. https://t.co/3cwhalzKaC
— Kirk (@arts_52) September 17, 2020
Didn’t Hitler do this? I believe they called it Hitler Youth. https://t.co/NYyXSgkZQl
— Devin Nunes Mom (@NotDevinsMom) September 17, 2020
What’s next? Trump Youth? Strength Through Joy? https://t.co/3VxsLiQQi8
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) September 17, 2020
The Nazis had a “patriotic education” program too. It was called the Hitler Youth.
— Bizarre Lazar 🏴☠️ (@BizarreLazar) September 17, 2020
And who is leading today's American Hitler Youth? Stephen Miller! pic.twitter.com/krTERtB1A1
— MissVitriolic (@MissVitriolic) September 17, 2020
As a Jewish person that has learned more about the Holocaust and Nazi Germany than most people, we are past the point where its just a red flag. This red flag has a swastika on it, and it is proudly being waved. I hate this country
— Pizza Thrash Sergal (@Sergal_Paws) September 17, 2020
I did tons of research on the Nazi and Hitler Youth for my book, The Scouts of St. Michael OPERATION ARCHANGEL.
He's following the Nazi playbook to the tee.
He can't have four more years, or there will be ovens.
— Just "it's dark & I'm wearing sunglasses" Jake (@dantastic773) September 17, 2020
