Trump roasted for attacking Meghan Markle with snide back-handed compliment wishing Harry ‘luck’

President Donald Trump went after Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in a Wednesday press conference, saying he didn’t like her and that he didn’t think her marriage to Prince Harry would last.

“I wish him luck,” Trump said. “He’s gonna need it.”

It’s unclear why Trump lashed out at the couple when they’ve never said anything negative about him. However, because the couple told people to be vigilant about misinformation ahead of the election and “reject hate.” Trump may feel that it was as much of an attack. Oddly, however, Trump isolated his attacks to the Duchess and not Prince Harry, who joined her in the comments.

The couple didn’t endorse Joe Biden, as was incorrectly stated by the reporter in the press room, they merely encouraged people to participate in the election.

The reporter who asked the question was wrong. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did not endorse Biden. They did, however, encourage people to register to vote in a video yesterday, National Voter Registration Day. https://t.co/gfzKKTX36K — Jessica Montoya Coggins (@JessicaMCoggins) September 23, 2020

It was something that earned Trump a lot of backlash on Twitter, particularly because both Meghan and Harry spoke out together, but only the Duchess was attacked.

Others were concerned that the most important issue being asked for the president was respond to British royals instead of one of the millions of issues facing the United States.

See the comments from the folks on Twitter:

"I wish a lot of luck to Harry because he is going to need it." – President Trump in response to questions about Meghan Markle & (is he still a Prince?) Harry's message to voters to "reject hate speech." Seems to ignore the fact that Harry is a willing partner in the video. — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) September 23, 2020

A thousand dollars to a charity of his choosing if he can tell me one fact, literally anything, about Meghan Markle other than she’s a black woman. https://t.co/JGJTRBK4Fo — Matt Barnsley, MFA, NP (@MattBarnsley) September 23, 2020

Probably the Queen demanding an apology as to his remarks on Meghan Markle. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Rhonda (@RhondaOlmo) September 23, 2020

That fool said "Prince Harry is going to need a lot of luck with her" referring to wife Meghan Markle. How ridiculous is that coming from a President at a press conference. # 45 is the absolute worst.#DumpTrump2020 — Jay aka Mr. ATL (@ATLBLACKLION) September 23, 2020

The President disrespected another woman. This time Meghan Markle. Nobody even flinched. — Jim Drumheller 🌊 (@JimDrumheller) September 23, 2020

Trump, asked about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s encouragement to vote for Joe Biden…says he’s not a fan of Meghan at all, and he prays for Harry because he’s going to need it… Interesting answer to a question about BOTH of their support for Biden… — The Light King (@Vernon_Martian) September 23, 2020

@StrongWrite Can you believe a reporter ask trump(name lower case intentional) about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle asking voters yesterday to endorse Biden and all he could say was I'm not a friend of her's and I wish Prince Harry luck…🙄🙄🙄 — G A Green (@gagree) September 23, 2020

I bet that Meghan Markle is no fan of his, either. — Sue (@Pinkomomma) September 23, 2020

Meghan Markle just went up 100 notches for everyone. #VoteBlueToEndThisNightmare — Suz L (@suzflep) September 23, 2020

I know right! Meghan Markle is like 200,000 times the person Melania is. You def couldn't handle that trumpsy. https://t.co/3vQFFJ1QHR pic.twitter.com/BxVuuS3gLe — Kimberly Morgan (@kimolin24) September 23, 2020

Trump hates Meghan Markle. I wonder why. It's qwhite interesting 🤔 — The Battinson🦇🦇🦇 (@BattinsonBatman) September 23, 2020

Donald Trump / @realDonaldTrump: too lazy to attack Prince Harry. Always the women you are after. Meghan Markle — Groningen (@eurovermeer) September 23, 2020



Just the other day when asked about #200KDeadAmericans — Trump refused to comment on it. Today, Trump had plently of time to shade Meghan Markle from the White House podium. I prefer Presidents who aren't TV gossip hosts. pic.twitter.com/UizMzQPJP2 — Pop ART Delight (@PopARTDelight) September 23, 2020