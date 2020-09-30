Quantcast
Trump attacks NBC for covering a hurricane instead of his Nobel Prize nomination: ‘These people are sick’

1 min ago

President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in North Carolina (screengrab)

In a series of bizarre nonsequiturs in Duluth, Minnesota Wednesday evening, President Donald Trump unleashed on NBC News for covering a monster hurricane hitting Louisiana and Mississippi instead of talking about his friend nominating him for a Nobel Prize.

Former President Barack Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize at the start of his presidency, and like the ever-illusive Emmy Trump also hasn’t won, the Nobel Prize has never been within his grasp. The Obamas were nominated for seven Emmys for a series of things they produced with Netflix. They won an Emmy for outstanding directing for a documentary/nonfiction program for “American Factory.”

The hurricane was belittled by Trump as nothing more than “rain.”

It’s one of Trump’s favorite gripes against the media that recognition of him should come before natural disasters.

See the video below:


