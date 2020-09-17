Quantcast
Trump attacks the FBI for briefing Congress on Russia’s 2020 election interference — while pushing a conspiracy theory

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump speaking at CPAC 2011 in Washington, D.C. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

President Donald Trump on Thursday attacked the Federal Bureau of Investigation after Director Chris Wray testified to Congress.

“We look at antifa as more of an ideology or a movement than an organization,” Wray explained.

Trump, however, discounted the conclusion of the FBI that Antifa, which is short for anti-fascist, is not an organization.

And then he lashed out at the FBI for briefing Congress on Russian election interference meant to help bolster Trump’s re-election, while spreading conspiracy theories about voting by mail.

2020 Election

MORE: Wray adds that investigations into "violent anarchist extremists...who self-identify with the antifa movement" are "just one part" of investigations into domestic terror, which also includes "racially motivated violent extremists, the militia-types, and others." https://t.co/3aMOL2MZUj

2020 Election

Trump lashes out at Bob Woodward as a ‘hater’ for ‘very boring’ book documenting White House incompetence

Published

55 mins ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

President Donald Trump blasted Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Bob Woodward on Thursday for his bestselling book on the chaos inside the White House.

"Bob Woodward’s badly written book is very boring & totally 'obsolete'. Didn’t even talk about the recent Middle East deal," Trump complained about the book, which was written before his deal.

"Just another tired, washed up Trump Hater, who can’t stand that I have done so much, so quickly!" Trump argued.

Trump was interviewed 18 times by Woodward for his book. The book was Woodward's second on the administration. The first, Fear: Trump in the White House was also criticized by the president.

2020 Election

FBI worried about clashes between violent groups before US vote

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

The FBI is increasingly worried about possible violent clashes between ideologically-motivated extremist groups before the November election, director Chris Wray said Thursday.

Wray said the Federal Bureau of Investigation is keeping a close eye on groups who have faced off in protests in various cities such as Portland, Oregon, and Kenosha, Wisconsin.

In those places, anti-racism and anti-police groups have squared off with right-wing and white nationalist activists who are often armed.

Wray told a Congressional hearing that the FBI was deeply concerned about the growing tension on US streets, and groups that are "hijacking" protests to incite violence.

