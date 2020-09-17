Trump attacks the FBI for briefing Congress on Russia’s 2020 election interference — while pushing a conspiracy theory

President Donald Trump on Thursday attacked the Federal Bureau of Investigation after Director Chris Wray testified to Congress.

“We look at antifa as more of an ideology or a movement than an organization,” Wray explained.

MORE: Wray adds that investigations into "violent anarchist extremists…who self-identify with the antifa movement" are "just one part" of investigations into domestic terror, which also includes "racially motivated violent extremists, the militia-types, and others." https://t.co/3aMOL2MZUj — ABC News (@ABC) September 17, 2020

Trump, however, discounted the conclusion of the FBI that Antifa, which is short for anti-fascist, is not an organization.

…And I look at them as a bunch of well funded ANARCHISTS & THUGS who are protected because the Comey/Mueller inspired FBI is simply unable, or unwilling, to find their funding source, and allows them to get away with “murder”. LAW & ORDER! https://t.co/yHLzB0RQ8e — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2020

And then he lashed out at the FBI for briefing Congress on Russian election interference meant to help bolster Trump’s re-election, while spreading conspiracy theories about voting by mail.

