Trump says America mourns ‘titan of the law’ Ginsburg
President Donald Trump on Friday hailed the late US Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a “titan of the law” whose legal expertise and historic decisions inspired generations of Americans.
“Today, our nation mourns the loss of a titan of the law” who was “renowned for her brilliant mind and her powerful dissents at the Supreme Court,” Trump said in a statement.
“Her opinions, including well-known decisions regarding the legal equality of women and the disabled, have inspired all Americans, and generations of great legal minds,” he added.
“May her memory be a great and magnificent blessing to the world.”
Earlier in the evening, in learning of the liberal icon’s death while he was on the campaign trail, Trump paid tribute to the “amazing life” of the 87-year-old justice.
Trump was on stage at a rally in Minnesota when news broke of the death of the justice known in popular culture as “the Notorious RGB,” and was informed of her passing by reporters after his speech.
“She just died?” he told reporters. “I didn’t know that.”
“Whether you agreed or not, she was an amazing woman who led an amazing life,” he added. “I’m actually saddened to hear that.”
US flags at the White House were lowered to half staff Friday “in honor of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a trailblazer for women,” press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Twitter.
Flags were also lowered at the US Capitol at the direction of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat and Trump’s chief nemesis in Washington.
“Justice Ginsburg embodied justice, brilliance and goodness, and her passing is an incalculable loss for our democracy and for all who sacrifice and strive to build a better future for our children,” Pelosi said in a statement.
While Trump offered warm words for Ginsburg, he has made no secret of his interest in further shaping the court’s ideological leanings.
As he battles for reelection, Trump has told supporters he will pack the court with conservative-leaning justices for a generation to come if he defeats his Democratic rival Joe Biden in November.
In August Trump told conservative radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt that he “absolutely” would fill a high court vacancy should an opportunity present itself before his first term expired.
Supreme Court: Final arbiter of justice in the United States
In a cavernous building across from the US Capitol, the Supreme Court sits as the final arbiter on fundamental American legal matters, which can include minority and LGBTQ rights, racism, the death penalty and electoral controversies.
Created under Article III of the Constitution, the court consists of a chief justice and eight associate justices -- all of whom are appointed for life.
The death on Friday of Ruth Bader Ginsberg, anchor of the court's liberal faction, could give President Donald Trump a chance to lock in a conservative majority for decades to come.
Though Democratic challenger for the White House Joe Biden has warned the president has no right to name a successor so close to the November 3 election, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has vowed to hold a vote on a Trump nominee to take Ginsburg's place.
Latest Headlines
US Supreme Court justices and their political leanings
The death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg brings the number of justices on the US Supreme Court down from nine to eight, pending the selection of her successor.The court is the final arbiter on questions concerning US federallaw, and thus the justices' political opinions on controversial topics have a major impact on the country.The eight justices, listed here in order from the political left to the political right, are:SONIA SOTOMAYOR, 66, fights for underrepresented parts of society andtries to defend unpopular plaintiffs.ELENA KAGAN, 60, along with Sonia Sotomayor, is seen as being on theleft end of... (more…)
Latest Headlines
Stevie Nicks leads tributes to Ruth Bader Ginsburg after her death at 87
Stevie Nicks has led the celebrity tributes to Ruth Bader Ginsburg.The Supreme Court Justice passed away on Friday (18.09.20) at the age of 87 after suffering with pancreatic cancer and, in a touching message on Twitter, Stevie offered to induct her into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.She wrote: "RBG - She was my hero. She fought for me and all women. I feel today very much like I felt on the night my own mother died. I feel like someone punched me in the stomach. My tears have not stopped since a friend tip toed into my room and said 'Stevie, Ruth died'. (No need for a last name...)"It is my ... (more…)