Trump says Bob Woodward didn’t release explosive tapes sooner because his comments were ‘good and proper’

President Donald Trump is trying to dodge blame by saying that it isn’t his fault he lied to the American people about the true dangers of COVID-19, it’s Bob Woodward’s.

“Bob Woodward had my quotes for many months,” Trump tweeted Thursday morning. “If he thought they were so bad or dangerous, why didn’t he immediately report them in an effort to save lives? Didn’t he have an obligation to do so? No, because he knew they were good and proper answers. Calm, no panic!”

The logic doesn’t exactly add up as a journalist isn’t responsible for leading the country or warning people about the president. It’s still Trump’s responsibility that he lied to Americans. No other leaders were privy to the briefing information that Trump was.

At the same time, people were still panicking, rushing to grocery stores to buy up toilet paper. The stock market fell by huge numbers for days. If Trump cared about preventing panic, he failed.