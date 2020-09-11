Quantcast
Trump should be prosecuted for ‘second-degree murder’ for downplaying COVID threat: ex-prosecutor

Published

2 mins ago

on

President Donald J. Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence and members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, delivers remarks at a coronavirus update briefing Sunday, March 15, 2020, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

Speaking on SiriusXM’s The Dean Obeidallah Show this Thursday, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner thinks President Trump’s recorded words to journalist Bob Woodward — where he admitted that he was fully aware of deadly threat posed by corononavirus way back in February — should get him a prison sentence.

“There are only two elements for second-degree murder. The first is you caused the death of another,” Kirschner said.

“The second element is the intent element,” which he said would “get tricky if we didn’t have Trump’s incriminating admissions.” Kirschner added that in his opinion as a career prosecutor, Trump admitted to “conscious disregard” of the virus’ threat, thus admitting to “second-degree murder” that he “must be held accountable” for.


