Trump should be prosecuted for ‘second-degree murder’ for downplaying COVID threat: ex-prosecutor

Speaking on SiriusXM’s The Dean Obeidallah Show this Thursday, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner thinks President Trump’s recorded words to journalist Bob Woodward — where he admitted that he was fully aware of deadly threat posed by corononavirus way back in February — should get him a prison sentence.

“There are only two elements for second-degree murder. The first is you caused the death of another,” Kirschner said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The second element is the intent element,” which he said would “get tricky if we didn’t have Trump’s incriminating admissions.” Kirschner added that in his opinion as a career prosecutor, Trump admitted to “conscious disregard” of the virus’ threat, thus admitting to “second-degree murder” that he “must be held accountable” for.