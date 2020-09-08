Trump shuts down international coronavirus task force
The Trump administration is shutting down its international coronavirus task force despite the pandemic surging across the globe, including in the United States. Coronavirus deaths globally just passed 900,000, with the number of cases approaching 28 million.
The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), which was the base of operations for the administration’s international Coronavirus Task Force, will deactivate the unit Wednesday, according to Politico.
“As we approach the deactivation of the Task Force on Sept. 9, the entire team is focused on ensuring a smooth transition of key functions back to Bureaus and Independent Offices,” an internal note to staffers reads.
President Donald Trump has not held a regular coronavirus press briefing in weeks, and during the Republican National Convention many in his administration referred to the pandemic in the past tense. He also has not been seen wearing a mask since July.
Since April “the White House has placed a slew of new political appointees at USAID,” Politico notes, “some of whom have in the past made comments that have offended women, Muslims, members of the LGBTQ community and others. There have been calls for several of these political appointees to be fired.”
COVID-19
JPMorgan Chase probing fraud in US stimulus programs
US financial behemoth JPMorgan Chase said Tuesday it was working with authorities after learning of unethical conduct by customers and employees connected to huge government pandemic relief programs.
A JPMorgan memo rued "conduct that does not live up to our business and ethical principles -- and may even be illegal," bank executives said in a message to employees.
"If you see conduct that doesn't live up to our high standards and strong values, say something," they said in the memo, adding that confidential complaints were welcome.
COVID-19
Pressure builds to allow indoor dining in New York
Pressure is mounting on state and local officials to allow restaurants in New York to reopen for indoor dining, but Governor Andrew Cuomo is not budging, citing fears it could fuel the coronavirus crisis.
The city -- once the epicenter of the virus outbreak in the United States -- has seen steadily declining case numbers for weeks, prompting an increasingly loud campaign for restaurants to be given the green light to serve patrons inside.
"New York City must stop the Shutdown now. The Governor & Mayor are destroying the place!" US President Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday.
COVID-19
US biker rally may have led to 260,000 new COVID-19 cases: study
A massive motorcycle rally held in the US state of South Dakota last month may have been responsible for 260,000 new coronavirus cases, according to an analysis published Tuesday.
This figure, which came from a paper that hasn't yet been peer-reviewed, would represent the biggest Covid-19 spreading event documented in the US to date.
The study was published by the Institute of Labor Economics and conducted by economists at the University of San Diego who studied the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which drew an estimated 460,000 people from August 7 and August 16.
The analysis is a statistical approximation based on anonymized cell phone data that documented the influx in the town from non-residents and showed where they came from.