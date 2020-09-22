Trump slammed for bizarre comment mocking Biden’s mask-wearing: ‘I can’t with this idiot’
At a rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, President Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden for wearing a mask, saying that it is a waste for him to cover up all his plastic surgery.
The President wonders why Joe Biden is covering up plastic surgery with a mask pic.twitter.com/VpuhZeKciB
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 22, 2020
Trump’s remarks earned instant exasperation from social media.
Joe Biden wears a mask, and sets an example.
Donald Trump belittles mask wearing.
It's that simple: and tens of thousands of Americans will die as a result. https://t.co/DTmauQnAKt
— Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) September 23, 2020
Did…did Trump really say that Joe Biden has had plastic surgery?
I can't with this idiot. https://t.co/WurxY2pKsA
— Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) September 23, 2020
Says the guy with fake hair wearing an inch of orange makeup.
— Kel Varnsen (@_Kel_Varnsen_) September 22, 2020
Just repurposing a misogynistic joke on Joe? Too lazy to do anything better?
— FiddleDeeDee (@ChristieFiddle) September 23, 2020
His rallies consist of nothing more than him being vulgar,talking about who bothers him,defending Russia,insulting Biden and lying. Same script,different show. He has no plan or strategy for our future. Nothing.
— Riding_the_Tube (@ridingthetube) September 22, 2020
Now we also know of another reason Donald won't wear a mask. He doesn't want to cover up all his plastic surgery.
— C. G. (@wesew403) September 23, 2020
I can never get over how he projects himself onto Biden and his supporters just eat it up. I know they’re getting something from him, mostly racism at this point. But they really show their stupidity
— Carole Smith (@cesmith888) September 23, 2020
I just can’t. He knows he’s orange…right?
— LBMarkMark (@LBmarkella) September 23, 2020
Call the cinema, because this guy's a master projectionist.
— AllBlackLivesMatter⚛♿✊🏿🏳️🌈❤️☮ (@TrumpWontWork) September 23, 2020
I’d pay such good money for someone to yell out, “Tell us about your scalp reduction!”
— Laurie Brookins (@StyleWriterNYC) September 23, 2020
Next Week: Biden wears fake tan and has a limited vocabulary. Very very limited… so limited. Limited in a big way… big. It’s big trust me………….sad.
— Jay Forrester (@J_L_Forrester) September 23, 2020
His vanity is why he won't mandate masks and thousands have died.
— L. LaPoo (@The_Real_Lippy) September 23, 2020
Easy for you to condemn Trump for not wearing a mask and praise Biden for wearing one. Biden doesn’t have 1/2 lb of orange makeup to smear all over the mask. AND Biden actually cares about exposing his supporters to a deadly virus. Trump can’t risk his hair and makeup job.
— PegC (@duckonjunebug) September 23, 2020