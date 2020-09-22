Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump slammed for bizarre comment mocking Biden’s mask-wearing: ‘I can’t with this idiot’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Trump concludes his campaign speech at the rally in the Bojangle's Coliseum. (Jeffery Edwards / Shutterstock.com)

At a rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, President Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden for wearing a mask, saying that it is a waste for him to cover up all his plastic surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s remarks earned instant exasperation from social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump let slip 3 damning admissions — but there’s been almost no outcry

Published

30 mins ago

on

September 22, 2020

By

In a series of campaign stops, President Donald Trump has in recent days let slip disturbingly candid and revealing admissions on at least three different issues, each one of which would be a stunning revelation and scandal for any other president. But for Trump, the outrages and scandals are so constant that they just fade into the background noise. So these three moments didn’t receive much widespread outrage, though they did garner some media coverage.

It’s worth focusing on each of them, though, because they’re important for understanding the president and the current state of American politics — even if we’ve lost the capacity to be shocked by Trump.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Kushner task force whistleblower was told to ‘fudge’ death data

Published

38 mins ago

on

September 22, 2020

By

A grandson of former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy told The New Yorker that he was the whistleblower that sounded the alarm on presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner's coronavirus task force to Congress.

This article originally appeared at Salon.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Mueller didn’t interview Ivanka Trump over fears of blowback: ex-prosecutor

Published

44 mins ago

on

September 22, 2020

By

A former prosecutor on Robert Mueller's team said in a new book that the special counsel decided not to pursue President Donald Trump's finances or interviews with his children over fears that the president would shut down the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

This article originally appeared at Salon.

Andrew Weissmann, who led the prosecution of former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort, blamed Aaron Zebley, Mueller's top deputy in the investigation, for stopping investigators from looking into the president's finances in his new book "Where the Law Ends," according to excerpts published by The Washington Post.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE