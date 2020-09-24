Trump slammed for once again mocking journalist getting shot: ‘Provocateur in a diaper’

At his Thursday rally in Jacksonville, Florida, President Donald Trump once again mocked MSNBC reporter Ali Velshi for getting shot by a rubber bullet in Minneapolis.

“They say it hurts. That is only going 52 miles per hour. A bullet goes about 2000 miles per hour.” — Trump on Ali Velshi getting shot with a rubber bullet in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/Oo8e05QoZn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 24, 2020

The president’s seeming glee at violence against press figures triggered an avalanche of anger on social media.

Trumps made shooting journalists a central plank of his campaign https://t.co/PApsvHGHEY — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) September 24, 2020

ya but Biden sometimes calls an early lid — Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) September 24, 2020

Why isn’t this on the front page of every newspaper right now? Just because he repeats it over and over doesn’t make it less shocking and a threat to our press, our constitution and democracy. — Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) September 24, 2020

Glorifying violence on journalists: a cornerstone of authoritarianism — Go Dodgers (@StudMcCuvy) September 24, 2020

This is some delusional shit — Henry (@HenryP1009) September 24, 2020

Despicable and low life does not do him justice. Can you imagine his pain at getting hit by that same projectile? — JOHN PAVLOSKY (@jpav98) September 24, 2020

Yet @realDonaldTrump had to defer military service because of a “bone spur.” He shouldn’t really be talking about what hurts. — Ankur Dave, MD (@AnkurDaveMD) September 24, 2020

OMG. Like frat boys. Or five year olds. Who laughs at a person getting hurt? Only this president. So hard to watch. — Marissa ⭐️ (@TheNotoriousMBG) September 24, 2020

