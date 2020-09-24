Trump slammed for once again mocking journalist getting shot: ‘Provocateur in a diaper’
At his Thursday rally in Jacksonville, Florida, President Donald Trump once again mocked MSNBC reporter Ali Velshi for getting shot by a rubber bullet in Minneapolis.
“They say it hurts. That is only going 52 miles per hour. A bullet goes about 2000 miles per hour.” — Trump on Ali Velshi getting shot with a rubber bullet in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/Oo8e05QoZn
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 24, 2020
The president’s seeming glee at violence against press figures triggered an avalanche of anger on social media.
