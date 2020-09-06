Trump so obsessed with Obama that he made video ‘firing’ him: Michael Cohen
A video appearing to show President Trump belittling an actor playing his predecessor Barack Obama is getting renewed attention online.In his forthcoming book, Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen cites the video as an example of the commander-in-chief’s obsessive hatred of Obama.Trump hired a “Faux-Bama” to be in a video in which Trump “ritualistically belittled the first black president and then fired him,” CNN quoted Cohen as relating in the book, set to be released Tuesday.In 2013, right-wing outlet Breitbart published a video fitting Cohen’s description. It was purportedly intended to air …
Helicopters rescue over 200 trapped in California wildfire
Los Angeles (AFP) - More than 200 people were airlifted to safety after being trapped by a fast-moving wildfire near a popular recreation area in northern California, officials said Sunday.The evacuees climbed aboard military helicopters after the blaze, in bone-dry conditions, cut off ground escape routes from Mammoth Pool Reservoir in the Sierra National Forest, about 45 miles (70 kilometers) northeast of Fresno.Flames moved in so fast that at one point people were advised to "shelter in place" -- in the reservoir itself if need be."Simply extraordinary, lifesaving work by the @CalGuard airl... (more…)
Trump campaign attacks Joe Biden for going to visit son Beau Biden’s grave
Former Vice President Joe Biden spent the Labor Day weekend visiting his son Beau Biden's grave. The elder Biden's son died of glioblastoma, a brain cancer that creates a web of cancer throughout the brain, making it incredibly difficult to fight.
President Donald Trump's rapid-response staffer Francis Brennan chose to mock Biden as he walked through the Deleware cemetery to his son's grave.
Job insecurity can alter a person’s political attitudes: new research
A study published in Applied Psychology: An International Review offers evidence that job insecurity can disrupt a person’s identity and ultimately affect their political attitudes.Job insecurity poses numerous psychological consequences, affecting a person’s well-being and also their job performance. Some theorists have further speculated a link between job insecurity and political attitudes.“As a work-psychologist I am interested in the meaning of work for people. Work is the place we spent most of our life at, so to me it is natural to presume that the experience of working will also affect... (more…)