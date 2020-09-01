Trump struggles with police body camera question at Kenosha event: ‘Well, that’s, uh, very interesting’
President Donald Trump on Tuesday struggled to answer a question about police body cameras at an event in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
While attending a round table in support of law enforcement, the president was asked if he favored the use of body cameras.
“Um, body cam,” the president said, searching for an answer. “Ah, whew. Well, that’s, uh, very interesting.”
At that point the commander-in-chief turned the question over to Attorney General Bill Barr, who offered a favorable opinion of the technology.
“It’s very tough,” Trump said, adding to Barr’s answer. “The whole thing, you read it and you read two sides of the story.”
Several local law enforcement officers also told Trump that they are in favor of officers wearing body cameras.
“Okay, good, they like ’em,” Trump announced to the press.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
2020 Election
Trump struggles with police body camera question at Kenosha event: ‘Well, that’s, uh, very interesting’
President Donald Trump on Tuesday struggled to answer a question about police body cameras at an event in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
While attending a round table in support of law enforcement, the president was asked if he favored the use of body cameras.
"Um, body cam," the president said, searching for an answer. "Ah, whew. Well, that's, uh, very interesting."
At that point the commander-in-chief turned the question over to Attorney General Bill Barr, who offered a favorable opinion of the technology.
"It's very tough," Trump said, adding to Barr's answer. "The whole thing, you read it and you read two sides of the story."
2020 Election
Bill Barr’s abrupt and unusual removal of a key national security official ignites new fears as 2020 election looms
Attorney General Bill Barr's decision to abruptly replace a career official who led a Justice Department office that oversees the legality of national security policy with a political appointee sparked concerns among national security officials, according to ABC News.
Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brad Wiegmann, a 23 year career official who headed the DOJ National Security Division's Office of Law and Policy, was told that he was being reassigned two weeks ago, according to the report.
2020 Election
If Trump refuses to accept defeat in November, the republic will survive intact, as it has 5 out of 6 times in the past
During the 2016 presidential campaign, then-candidate Donald Trump refused to promise to accept the results of the election. Likewise, in 2020, his continued assault on the reliability and legitimacy of mail-in voting has laid the groundwork for challenging a loss on the basis of voter fraud. He has also refused to promise to observe the 2020 results.