Trump supporter caught pushing right-wing terrorism against Black Lives Matter activists

Published

2 hours ago

on

Kyle Rittenhouse (Facebook)

One of the attendees at President Donald Trump’s Monday rally in Swanton, Ohio was caught wearing a T-shirt defending Kyle Rittenhouse.

In a photo posted to Twitter by NBC News reporter Monica Alba, a man is seen wearing a T-shirt with the words, “Rittenhouse did nothing wrong!”

Prosecutors, however, disagree.

Rittenhouse was charged with five felony charges, including first-degree intentional homicide, after he crossed states lines with an AR-15 and opened fire on protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

He allegedly killed two people and wounded a third in the shooting spree.


Breaking Banner

Betsy DeVos under Special Counsel investigation over Fox News appearance: report

Published

2 mins ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

Yet another top Trump administration official is being investigated for violating federal law.

"The Office of the Special Counsel has started investigating Education Secretary Betsy DeVos for potentially violating the Hatch Act, after she slammed Joe Biden in a Fox News interview and her agency promoted it through official channels," Politico reported Monday. "The head of investigative watchdog blog Checks and Balances Project Scott Peterson said in an interview that OSC Hatch Act attorney Eric Johnson told him he had been assigned to investigate the matter."

2020 Election

Ohio’s GOP governor booed by Trump supporters at MAGA rally

Published

22 mins ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's supporters booed Republican Gov. Mike DeWine on Monday.

DeWine has received a great deal of criticism from the far-right for shutting down Ohio during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump described DeWine "as a real good friend of mine" at his rally in Vandalia.

Whoa. Trump introduces Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine -- and the crowd boos him!

"He's opening up," Trump says, to try to placate the audience. pic.twitter.com/3G9AN8897b

Breaking Banner

Trump advisers fear ramming through a right-wing justice will ‘backfire’ and wipe out the GOP: Jim Acosta

Published

32 mins ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has made clear his plan to rush through a Supreme Court confirmation whether or not President Donald Trump wins re-election. But according to CNN's chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta, behind the scenes, Republicans close to the president are fearful this strategy will blow up in their faces.

"Selecting a new Supreme Court justice before the election could be risky for the president," said Acosta. "A GOP source close to the process said some aides to the president and some Republican lawmakers worry that ramming through a new justice could backfire with voters, costing the party both the White House and the Senate at the same time. As this source put it, as much as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is fixated on the Supreme Court, he cares about his majority in the Senate much more than that."

