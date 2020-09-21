Trump supporter caught pushing right-wing terrorism against Black Lives Matter activists

One of the attendees at President Donald Trump’s Monday rally in Swanton, Ohio was caught wearing a T-shirt defending Kyle Rittenhouse.

In a photo posted to Twitter by NBC News reporter Monica Alba, a man is seen wearing a T-shirt with the words, “Rittenhouse did nothing wrong!”

Prosecutors, however, disagree.

Rittenhouse was charged with five felony charges, including first-degree intentional homicide, after he crossed states lines with an AR-15 and opened fire on protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

He allegedly killed two people and wounded a third in the shooting spree.