Trump supporter caught pushing right-wing terrorism against Black Lives Matter activists
One of the attendees at President Donald Trump’s Monday rally in Swanton, Ohio was caught wearing a T-shirt defending Kyle Rittenhouse.
In a photo posted to Twitter by NBC News reporter Monica Alba, a man is seen wearing a T-shirt with the words, “Rittenhouse did nothing wrong!”
Prosecutors, however, disagree.
Rittenhouse was charged with five felony charges, including first-degree intentional homicide, after he crossed states lines with an AR-15 and opened fire on protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
He allegedly killed two people and wounded a third in the shooting spree.
Spotted in line for President Trump’s Swanton, OH campaign event tonight. As a reminder, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse was charged with shooting three people, two fatally, during a protest in Kenosha, WI last month. pic.twitter.com/cNilrGSzvt
— Monica Alba (@albamonica) September 21, 2020