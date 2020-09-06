Trump supporter explains why the president is so Christ-like: ‘He almost walks on water’

President Donald Trump’s supporters have been accused of being similar to a cult with rallies akin to church services, but at least one of his supporters thinks that the president is similar to Jesus Christ.

In an ABC News segment showcasing voters across the country and in Ohio, an older group of neighbors explained how they don’t “trust” former Vice President Joe Biden and believe that Trump “almost walks on water.”

“Well, they couldn’t buy him,” said another woman, seemingly unaware of Trump’s efforts to profit off of the presidency.

“And they can’t control him,” she also concluded, also unaware of ways in which Trump is being controlled by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

See the video below: