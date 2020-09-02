Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump supporter hit with $250K lawsuit after he’s caught on video shooting paintballs at counter-protesters

Published

10 mins ago

on

A Trump supporter who allegedly shot a woman with a paintball gun during clashes between far-right and far-left groups in Downtown Portland is being sued for $250,000, according to The Oregonian.

In her lawsuit, Meg McLain said she was observing a pro-Trump rally when Alan Swinney intentionally shot her with a paintball gun, bruising her breast. During the rally, counter protesters arrived in the scene and unrest ensued.

ADVERTISEMENT

Swinney was photographed pointing the paintball gun towards the counter protesters and firing. He also apparently pointed an actual firearm at the counter protesters but did not shoot. According to McLain’s attorney, police ignored Swinney when she told them what he had done.

“It’s just one of the many cases where police are seemingly showing favoritism to Trump supporters,” attorney Michael Fuller said.

To date, no charges have been filed against Swinney.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump supporter hit with $250K lawsuit after he’s caught on video shooting paintballs at counter-protesters

Published

10 mins ago

on

September 2, 2020

By

A Trump supporter who allegedly shot a woman with a paintball gun during clashes between far-right and far-left groups in Downtown Portland is being sued for $250,000, according to The Oregonian.

In her lawsuit, Meg McLain said she was observing a pro-Trump rally when Alan Swinney intentionally shot her with a paintball gun, bruising her breast. During the rally, counter protesters arrived in the scene and unrest ensued.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump campaign spokesman flails as CNN host corners him on president’s promotion of conspiracy theories

Published

19 mins ago

on

September 2, 2020

By

Trump campaign spokesman Hogan Gidley on Wednesday got into a heated exchange with CNN host Jim Sciutto, who repeatedly cornered him on President Donald Trump's embrace of QAnon conspiracy theories.

During the interview, Sciutto asked Gidley to comment on the president's recent rant about antifa agents filling up an entire airplane and flying together to spread anarchy throughout the United States.

"The president has been sharing a whole host of unfounded conspiracy theories, many of them sourced from QAnon, which I know you're well aware of," Sciutto said. "I just wonder, does the president actually believe some of these theories or is he just trying to keep the support of QAnon people?"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Buffalo police order Black woman not to walk on same side of the street as slur-shouting white men

Published

55 mins ago

on

September 2, 2020

By

A Black business owner in Buffalo, New York was told that she could not walk on the same side of the street as a group of white men.

Video of the incident was live streamed on Facebook by Nikita Williams, who said that she was trying to walk to her business, which is on the same side of the street as the M.T. Pockets bar.

The live stream begins with a group of white men surrounding Williams and telling her that Black lives "don't matter to us."

"Take your camera, stick it up your f*cking a** and get over there," one man says, pointing to the other side of the street.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image