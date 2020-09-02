Trump supporter hit with $250K lawsuit after he’s caught on video shooting paintballs at counter-protesters

A Trump supporter who allegedly shot a woman with a paintball gun during clashes between far-right and far-left groups in Downtown Portland is being sued for $250,000, according to The Oregonian.

In her lawsuit, Meg McLain said she was observing a pro-Trump rally when Alan Swinney intentionally shot her with a paintball gun, bruising her breast. During the rally, counter protesters arrived in the scene and unrest ensued.

Alan swinney shoots paintballs in the crowd. One paint ball hit this reporter, I point to press pass, swinney continues anyway pic.twitter.com/Hro9pPp6Rr — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) August 23, 2020

Swinney was photographed pointing the paintball gun towards the counter protesters and firing. He also apparently pointed an actual firearm at the counter protesters but did not shoot. According to McLain’s attorney, police ignored Swinney when she told them what he had done.

“It’s just one of the many cases where police are seemingly showing favoritism to Trump supporters,” attorney Michael Fuller said.

To date, no charges have been filed against Swinney.