Trump supporter panics that Black Lives Matter march portends rise of ‘godlessness’ in his suburban town

Published

1 min ago

on

Black Lives Matter Protest Times Square New York City June 7 2020. Photo by Anthony Quintano.

A Wisconsin supporter of President Donald Trump tells Politco’s Tim Alberta that he’s getting increasingly freaked out by the number of liberals in his suburban town who feel comfortable with openly supporting Black Lives Matter and other causes.

David Breidenbach, a resident of the Milwaukee suburb of Cedarburg, Wisconsin, says that he’s been trying in vain to warn his fellow conservatives about liberals moving in and corrupting their town’s values.

“Cedarburg is conservative but lackadaisical,” he tells Alberta. “These people don’t realize that it could happen here… The violence, the liberalism, the godlessness of the big cities.”

Breidenbach then explains why his longtime hometown just isn’t what it used to be.

“The last few years, we’ve seen a lot of liberals come to town,” he said. “You can’t understand if you aren’t from here—we have never seen Democrat yard signs before. Now, they’re all over the place—along with the Black Lives Matter signs, the rainbow flags. They’re everywhere.”

He then tells Alberta that he was recently shocked to see not one, but two Black Lives Matter marches in Cedarburg.

“We’ve had two Black Lives Matter marches come through here, shutting down the main street here,” he said. “I had to stand guard in front of the jewelry store over there, because you just never know.”

