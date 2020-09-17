Trump supporter panics that Black Lives Matter march portends rise of ‘godlessness’ in his suburban town

A Wisconsin supporter of President Donald Trump tells Politco’s Tim Alberta that he’s getting increasingly freaked out by the number of liberals in his suburban town who feel comfortable with openly supporting Black Lives Matter and other causes.
David Breidenbach, a resident of the Milwaukee suburb of Cedarburg, Wisconsin, says that he’s been trying in vain to warn his fellow conservatives about liberals moving in and corrupting their town’s values.
“Cedarburg is conservative but lackadaisical,” he tells Alberta. “These people don’t realize that it could happen here… The violence, the liberalism, the godlessness of the big cities.”
Breidenbach then explains why his longtime hometown just isn’t what it used to be.
“The last few years, we’ve seen a lot of liberals come to town,” he said. “You can’t understand if you aren’t from here—we have never seen Democrat yard signs before. Now, they’re all over the place—along with the Black Lives Matter signs, the rainbow flags. They’re everywhere.”
He then tells Alberta that he was recently shocked to see not one, but two Black Lives Matter marches in Cedarburg.
“We’ve had two Black Lives Matter marches come through here, shutting down the main street here,” he said. “I had to stand guard in front of the jewelry store over there, because you just never know.”
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.