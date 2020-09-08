Trump supporter warns MSNBC he will ‘take up arms’ if Biden wins: ‘If that’s what it comes to’

A supporter of President Donald Trump this week told MSNBC’s Katy Tur that he is prepared to “take up arms” if the president loses re-election.

In a report on Tuesday, Tur said she had spoken to about a dozen Trump supporters outside a recent rally in Pennsylvania.

Some supporters said that they will “go away quietly” if Trump loses in November, but others said that they are prepared to take matters into their own hands.

“What are you prepared to do?” Tur asked one man on a motorcycle.

“Anything possible,” the man replied.

“What’s anything possible?” Tur wondered.

“Anything by all means,” the man said. “I’m a United States veteran. I served. I took an oath to defend my country to the best of my abilities and I will do it.”

“Would you take up arms?” Tur pressed.

“If that’s what it comes to,” the man admitted.

Former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi explained that many other Trump supporters have suggested that they would be willing to use firearms if the election doesn’t go their way.

“I wish he were the only one,” Figliuzzi said. “But there’s every indication from online activity, the rhetoric, the groups calling for a civil war, calling for an amassing of weapons. There’s every indication that there’s a growing threat of violence.”

Watch the video below from MSNBC.