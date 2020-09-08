Trump supporter warns MSNBC he will ‘take up arms’ if Biden wins: ‘If that’s what it comes to’
A supporter of President Donald Trump this week told MSNBC’s Katy Tur that he is prepared to “take up arms” if the president loses re-election.
In a report on Tuesday, Tur said she had spoken to about a dozen Trump supporters outside a recent rally in Pennsylvania.
Some supporters said that they will “go away quietly” if Trump loses in November, but others said that they are prepared to take matters into their own hands.
“What are you prepared to do?” Tur asked one man on a motorcycle.
“Anything possible,” the man replied.
“What’s anything possible?” Tur wondered.
“Anything by all means,” the man said. “I’m a United States veteran. I served. I took an oath to defend my country to the best of my abilities and I will do it.”
“Would you take up arms?” Tur pressed.
“If that’s what it comes to,” the man admitted.
Former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi explained that many other Trump supporters have suggested that they would be willing to use firearms if the election doesn’t go their way.
“I wish he were the only one,” Figliuzzi said. “But there’s every indication from online activity, the rhetoric, the groups calling for a civil war, calling for an amassing of weapons. There’s every indication that there’s a growing threat of violence.”
Watch the video below from MSNBC.
2020 Election
Trump tours swing states to stem election slide
President Donald Trump tours five swing states this week, starting with Florida and North Carolina Tuesday, in hopes that promises of a quick coronavirus vaccine and booming economic recovery will right his floundering reelection campaign.
Only eight weeks before polling day Democrat Joe Biden maintains a healthy lead in national polls and much smaller but consistent advantages in the handful of states that tend to switch sides, deciding the outcomes of close elections.
Trump's Tuesday trip will be followed by visits to Michigan on Thursday and Nevada on the weekend.
And Trump and Biden will both be in Pennsylvania on Friday for 9/11 commemorations at the Flight 93 National Memorial, in Shanksville.
2020 Election
Here’s a breakdown of the 8 battleground states that will decide the presidential election
The 2020 presidential election in the United States will not be decided by predictably blue states like California, Massachusetts, Oregon and New York or by deep red states like Utah, Alabama and Mississippi, but by swing states that can go either Democrat or Republican. President Donald Trump is unlikely to win the popular vote this year, but it is entirely possible that he could possible pull off a narrow Electoral College victory if he carries enough swing states. And Politico examines eight battleground states in a series of articles written by its team of reporters and published after Labor Day weekend.
2020 Election
Trump promises to spend ‘whatever it takes’ of his own money on his campaign: ‘We have to win’
President Donald Trump, confirming reports, says he will spend "whatever it takes" of his own money if he has to to win re-election. His admission is likely to increase donations to the Biden campaign.
The President, losing in the polls for over a year and now reportedly shorter on cash than expected, said Tuesday, "if we needed any more, I'd put it up personally."
Multiple reports have documented massive spending by the trump campaign, "more than $800 million," including a whopping $11 million on Super Bowl ads, as Axios and others have noted.