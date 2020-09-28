Quantcast
Trump supporters who took hydroxychloroquine for COVID could be denied health insurance if GOP kills Obamacare

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald J. Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence and members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, delivers remarks at a coronavirus update briefing Sunday, March 15, 2020, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

One of the bizarre reactions to the COVID-19 pandemic was President Donald Trump continually pushing supporters to take Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate.

While there never evidence the drug could successfully treat coronavirus, Trump began pushing it regardless — even after his own agencies issued warnings the drug could harm patients.

The people who took the drug, including the president himself, could be denied health insurance.

Larry Levitt, the executive vice president for health policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation, noted that patients who had taken Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate used to receive automatic “medication denials” before Democrats passed the Affordable Care Act during the Obama administration.

This means, if Trump’s Department of Justice is successful in overturning the Affordable Care Act, Republicans who listened to Trump may have a hard time buying insurance in the individual market.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
