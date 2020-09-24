Quantcast
Trump swears he ‘couldn’t hardly hear’ protesters booing him at the Supreme Court

Published

41 mins ago

on

Photo: Screen capture

President Donald Trump paid his respects at the Supreme Court Thursday morning as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was lying in state. Upon arriving, Trump was greeted with boos and jeers. As he stood at the top of the steps, however, the crowd grew louder and louder, chanting “vote him out.”

Trump was asked about it before leaving for a campaign rally and swore he never heard any of it.

“Well, I think that was just a political chant,” said Trump. “We could hardly hear it from where we were. Somebody said there was some chanting. They were right next to the media. We really couldn’t hardly hear too much. We heard a sound, but it wasn’t very strong.”

See Trump’s denial and the chant below:


