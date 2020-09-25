Trump threatens the very foundation of the American republic
The president, convinced his reelection was doomed as the country teetered on the edge, with Americans violently split amid racial animosity and charges that he had badly mismanaged an unprecedented national calamity that had claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands, wrote the following and had his Cabinet sign it sight unseen, bonding their pledge with their signatures:“This morning, as for some days past, it seems exceedingly probable that this administration will not be re-elected. Then it will be my duty to so co-operate with the president-elect, as to save the Union between the election…
2020 Election
Donald Trump turns to extortion as he struggles in the polls
In conversations about Donald Trump’s contempt for the rule of law, civic-republican institutions and democratic norms, you have probably run into the following. The president’s term ends January 20, 2021. If by then the election has no clear winner, and that could be the case, the constitutional order of succession goes to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Don’t you worry. Similarly, in conversations about the role of the US Supreme Court, if it ends up deciding the election, you have probably heard the following. Whoever the new justice is, he or she won’t be involved in the court’s ruling, because professional legal ethics require recusing himself or herself. Don’t you worry.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s healthcare order blasted as a ‘bribe’ to seniors and a ‘joke’ to the rest of America
President Donald Trump's healthcare plan was blasted Thursday for pushing things that are already in place, taking credit for past laws and making grand announcements that Trump will never be able to ensure actually happen. It took Trump five years to come up with this healthcare "plan."
To start, Trump began by making the same promise that President Barack Obama did - "If you like your doctor you can keep them." The regulation of which doctors are covered under healthcare plans aren't handled by the government as individual insurance companies make their own corporate decisions about which doctors are covered under their plans.
2020 Election
Republicans should be careful what they wish for
When it comes to the issue of abortion rights, America’s 50 states hold widely differing views and don’t break down along red-blue lines as predictably as one might expect.
That might be good news for former Vice President Joe Biden.
As the nation prepares for an epic battle over a Supreme Court nomination to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, some key battleground states aren’t as closely divided on abortion as they are on the presidency. President Donald Trump’s rush to fill the vacant seat might supercharge evangelicals in his base nationally, but with some irony, he might not be doing himself any favors at the Electoral College.