Trump urges ‘patriotic’ classes for schoolkids
US President Donald Trump on Thursday urged “patriotic” teaching in schools and railed against anti-racism training that he said is destroying national unity.
“The only path to national unity is through our shared identity as Americans. That is why it is so urgent that we finally restore patriotic education to our schools,” he said at an event titled the “White House conference on American history.”
Trump called for “a pro-American curriculum that celebrates the truth.”
“Our youth will be taught to love America with all of their heart, all of their soul,” he said.
Behind in the polls six weeks before the presidential election, Trump is going all out to stir up his right-wing base against what he argues is a far-left plot to change the American way of life.
He has taken particular aim at so-called critical race theory, racial sensitivity training and attempts to reexamine US history by centering the deep roots of racism against African Americans.
Trump, whose speech marked Constitution Day, was speaking after a summer of sometimes violent anti-police protests, triggered by high-profile shootings and killings by officers of black suspects during arrests.
The unrest, which activists say reflected pent-up anger at the country’s failure to reckon with racism, also saw crowds tearing down historic statues — some celebrating figures from the slave-owning South in the Civil War and some representing the country’s early founders.
“We are here today to declare that we will never submit to tyranny. We will reclaim our history, and our country, for citizens of every race, color, religion and creed,” Trump said.
“The left-wing rioting and mayhem are the direct result of decades of left-wing indoctrination in our schools.”
He called revisionist history projects and racial sensitivity training “toxic propaganda — an ideological poison that, if not removed, will dissolve the civic bonds that tie us together, will destroy our country.”
Trump noted he had recently banned such training “in the strongest manner possible” from federal offices.
‘Existential threat to our democracy’: Trump openly telegraphs intent (once again) to delegitimize 2020 election results
The president's latest baseless attack on mail-in ballots drew yet another warning from Twitter.
Critics including a national association of state attorneys-general sounded the alarm Thursday after President Donald Trump once again posted a baseless attack on the accuracy and integrity of absentee voting.
The president took to Twitter to share a post from True the Vote, a syntactically slurrious right-wing vote-monitoring group dedicated to stopping the mostly mythical threat of voter fraud. Ironically, the tweet chosen by the president actually calls for ensuring that U.S. military personnel are able to vote by mail.
Internet scorches ‘fascist’ Trump for urging supporters to ‘request an absentee ballot’ minutes after attacking voting by mail
For months President Donald Trump has been spreading dangerous misinformation and lies about by-mail voting. As recently as minutes ago he claimed the election is "RIGGED" because less than 500 North Carolina voters were accidentally sent two ballots – which are bar coded, preventing their votes from counting twice, should they decide to commit a felony and try to vote twice.
Just out: Some people in the Great State of North Carolina have been sent TWO BALLOTS. RIGGED ELECTION in waiting!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2020
But just 21 minutes later, Trump was all-in on mail-in voting, urging supporters to "Request an Absentee Ballot" via his campaign website – where they can harvest your information.
This is Trump’s new plan to steal the election
There has been a ton of news about Bill Barr — official title, "Attorney General of the United States;" actual job, Donald Trump's capo — crawling across cable news chyrons in recent days, so much so that it's hard to keep track of it all. There's that thing he said about quarantine restrictions being nearly as bad as slavery. And the thing where he whined about the Justice Department staffers that's more interested in enforcing the law than protecting Trump's political power. And where he compared such people to preschool children, for having the temerity to question his decisions.