Trump vows ‘1,000 times greater’ response to any Iran attack
US President Donald Trump on Monday vowed that any attack by Iran would be met with a response “1,000 times greater in magnitude,” after reports that Iran planned to avenge the killing of top general Qasem Soleimani.
A US media report, quoting unnamed officials, said that an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate the US ambassador to South Africa was planned before the presidential election in November.
“According to press reports, Iran may be planning an assassination, or other attack, against the United States in retaliation for the killing of terrorist leader Soleimani,” Trump tweeted.
“Any attack by Iran, in any form, against the United States will be met with an attack on Iran that will be 1,000 times greater in magnitude!”
Relations between Washington and Tehran have been tense since the Iranian revolution, and have spiraled since Trump unilaterally pulled out of a landmark international nuclear deal with Iran in May 2018.
In January, a US drone strike killed Soleimani in Baghdad, and Washington is pushing to extend an arms embargo on Iran that starts to progressively expire in October as well as reimposing UN sanctions on the Islamic republic.
The Iranian navy last week said it drove off American aircraft that flew close to an area where military exercises were underway near the Strait of Hormuz.
The military said three US aircraft were detected by Iran’s air force radars after they entered the country’s air defence identification zone.
‘Wasn’t our fault!’ Trump claims Nevada governor forced him to have indoor rally during pandemic
President Donald Trump on Tuesday told the hosts of "Fox & Friends" that his campaign wasn't to blame for its decision to hold an indoor rally during the COVID-19 pandemic that has so far killed more than 194,000 Americans.
During an interview on his favorite morning television show, the president claimed that he originally wanted to have an outdoor rally in Las Vegas on Sunday, but said that Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak kept rejecting his campaign's plans because they violated public health guidelines.
"He tried to make it impossible for us to have a rally," Trump said. "Finally we got, from a great supporter, gave us this very big building and we put people in. But this wasn't our fault! We had four outdoor sites... and he wouldn't allow it to happen!"
Experts who warned in 2018 Trumpism could destroy American democracy are even more worried now: ‘We weren’t alarmist enough’
When Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt’s book, “How Democracies Die,” was released in January 2018, critics of the Harvard University political science professors described them as alarmists. The book had a dire warning: the United States’ liberal democracy was in danger because of Trumpism. But two years later, Levitsky and Ziblatt have not backed down from that message — in fact, they are now saying that they should have been more worried in 2018.
Levitsky told HuffPost, “Joe Scarborough ridiculed it on TV, saying, ‘These guys are alarmists.’ It turns out we weren’t alarmist enough.”
‘Really scary’: Former UK ambassador fears America will soon descend into political violence
The former UK ambassador to Washington is genuinely worried the U.S. will slide into political violence after the election.
Kim Darroch, who resigned from his post last year, warned that President Donald Trump was priming his supporters to use violence to keep him in power if the results of the election were close, reported The Guardian.
“Whoever wins, you just hope that people will accept the result and take it calmly, though I couldn’t say I’m certain that will be the case,” Darroch said.