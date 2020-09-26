Trump whines press didn’t cover the ‘two Nobel Prizes’ — that he didn’t win
The leader of the free world spoke of the Nobel Peace Prize as if he had repeatedly won the award.
Trump made the complaints he has not received the recognition he thinks he deserves during a campaign rally in Middletown, Pennsylvania.
“They didn’t cover two Nobel Prizes,” Trump says he told first lady Melania Trump. “I got two in one week, did you ever hear of that?”
Trump received two nominations, he has never won a Nobel Peace Prize.
“And my only complaint is, I should have gotten about seven or eight, because if you knew some of the other things — some of the other things I have done much better,” Trump argued, despite having not won the award a single time. “I should have gotten seven.”
“But the fake news never even put it on,” Trump whined. “And somebody had a show and where they said, ‘the amount of time devoted to Donald Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize — two of them — zero on the networks, zero.'”
“It is so disgraceful, they are so bad, but we just have to keep on winning. There is nothing like winning,” Trump said, even though he has not won a Nobel Prize. “Keep on winning, keep on winning.”
Watch:
