Trump will make the election aftermath a ‘roller coaster ride of scary proportions’: Ex-FBI official
On MSNBC Wednesday, former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi warned that the immediate aftermath of the election will be chaos, as President Donald Trump tries to challenge the result and foreign powers try to sow discord and spread disinformation.
“We are in for a roller coaster ride of scary proportions between November 3 and inauguration, and we can see the battle plans,” said Figliuzzi. “There’s nothing secret, not only about the president’s strategy that he’s clearly articulated, along with his cronies the DNI, the secretary of state, the attorney general, the head of DHS, not to forget the postmaster general. There’s nothing hidden about collusion with Russia and Vladimir Putin. This isn’t about investigate and catch me, if you can. It’s, you’ve got me, what are you going to do about it?”
“And so the question is, for the American voter, right? What are the tangible things that we all can do?” said Figliuzzi. “And number one, we’ve been warned by the FBI now, repeatedly, that we are in for disinformation and propaganda like we’ve never seen before, aimed at destroying our trust in the outcome of the election. They’re at work right now doing it on social media. So do your best to deal only with trusted sources. Spend time away from social media. Prepare for the inevitable, lengthy count of both in-person and mail-in ballots, and just understand that when you hear people say, we should know this, November 3, that night, we should know it the next day, we should know what happened within a couple of days — understand that’s coming straight from the Kremlin, amplified through the Oval Office and spread like a virus through social media, and just discount that, hunker down, and get ready.”
Watch below:
Trump is planning a ‘dangerous attack on American democracy’ — and the Supreme Court is the last puzzle piece: columnist
On Wednesday, writing for The New Yorker, columnist John Cassidy tore into Trump's unconcealed plan to try to overturn the election before it has even taken place.
"Before Trump flew to Pittsburgh for a super-spreader campaign rally, a pool reporter asked the President how he reacted to Democratic claims that going ahead with the appointment of a new Justice would tear the country apart," wrote Cassidy. "'Oh, I don’t think so,' Trump said. 'We need nine Justices. You need that. With the unsolicited millions of ballots that they’re sending, it’s a scam; it’s a hoax. Everybody knows that. And the Democrats know it better than anybody else.'"
‘Trump is advocating civil war’: Reporter stunned when president refuses to commit to ‘peaceful transfer of power’ after election
President Donald Trump on Wednesday refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power, instead sending a message to Democrats to "get rid of the ballots."
Trump's remarks were so disturbing the reporter who asked the question called it "the most frightening answer I have ever received to any question I have ever asked."
Veteran journalist Brian Karem, a political analyst for CNN and the White House correspondent for Playboy, had asked the President the very simple question.
This is the most frightening answer I have ever received to any question I have ever asked. I’ve interviewed convicted killers with more empathy. @realDonaldTrump is advocating Civil War. https://t.co/8eMY9Csuhp
