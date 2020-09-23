Trump will make the election aftermath a ‘roller coaster ride of scary proportions’: Ex-FBI official

On MSNBC Wednesday, former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi warned that the immediate aftermath of the election will be chaos, as President Donald Trump tries to challenge the result and foreign powers try to sow discord and spread disinformation.

“We are in for a roller coaster ride of scary proportions between November 3 and inauguration, and we can see the battle plans,” said Figliuzzi. “There’s nothing secret, not only about the president’s strategy that he’s clearly articulated, along with his cronies the DNI, the secretary of state, the attorney general, the head of DHS, not to forget the postmaster general. There’s nothing hidden about collusion with Russia and Vladimir Putin. This isn’t about investigate and catch me, if you can. It’s, you’ve got me, what are you going to do about it?”

“And so the question is, for the American voter, right? What are the tangible things that we all can do?” said Figliuzzi. “And number one, we’ve been warned by the FBI now, repeatedly, that we are in for disinformation and propaganda like we’ve never seen before, aimed at destroying our trust in the outcome of the election. They’re at work right now doing it on social media. So do your best to deal only with trusted sources. Spend time away from social media. Prepare for the inevitable, lengthy count of both in-person and mail-in ballots, and just understand that when you hear people say, we should know this, November 3, that night, we should know it the next day, we should know what happened within a couple of days — understand that’s coming straight from the Kremlin, amplified through the Oval Office and spread like a virus through social media, and just discount that, hunker down, and get ready.”

