Trump will ‘put a bullet into the country’ before he lets a court say he lost the election: NYT columnist
On CNN Wednesday, New York Times columnist Tom Friedman tore into President Donald Trump’s efforts to destabilize and devalue the presidential election in the case of his defeat.
“We’re seeing the greatest voter suppression enterprise ever mounted in this country, led by the president of the United States,” said Friedman. “He’s basically telling us, every day now in every way, and in that debate that 73 million Americans watched, that one of two things are going to happen on November 3rd … either I am going to be elected by a majority of votes cast that day, or I’m going to delegitimize this election. He’s laying the basis for the delegitimization of any election that does not return him to the office. We have never seen this before out of any president. It is the greatest voter suppression effort every mounted in this country. And it’s going to have huge — it’s already having huge ramifications.”
“When we had this in 2000, it was a question of chads in Florida, and Al Gore took a bullet for the country by abiding by the Supreme Court decision,” said Friedman. “Donald Trump will put a bullet into the country before he abides by any Supreme Court decision that goes against him. This is the most dangerous thing I have ever seen in America.”
2020 Election
2020 Election
This far-right militant group has recruited thousands of police, soldiers, and veterans – and they’re coming for you
The Atlantic investigation has unearthed a chilling far-right militant group comprised of thousands of veterans, soldiers and police. What this group intends to do on Election Day still remains to be seen, but there is a growing concern for the safety of American voters as we head toward arguably the most contentious election cycle in our country's history.
At the start of the subject's examination, journalist Mike Giglio read a collection of diary entries by Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes wherein he traced back to the launch of the ultra-conservative group in early 2009. Giglio would subsequently report on his findings between 2009-2015, just prior to the start of President Donald J. Trump's campaign.
2020 Election
Bob Woodward calls on Congress to secure the election against Trump: ‘Where is the spine?’
On CNN Wednesday, legendary Watergate reporter Bob Woodward issued a dire warning about the position of American democracy as President Donald Trump tries to delegitimize the upcoming election — and called on Congress to act.
"We now have a constitutional problem," said Woodward. "The executive branch is the president. He clearly can not stabilize the electoral process. In fact, he's stoking — let's make it unstable, the Supreme Court really has no power at this moment. But the Congress does. And it seems to me it's reached a boiling point. I mean, we are teetering here."
"The Congress needs to step up," added Woodward. "Maybe McConnell and Schumer from the Senate, Pelosi and McCarthy from the House getting together. I mean, they can't get together on a COVID relief bill. But this now is important, and they need to sit down and say what — the ball is in their court. They have to do something to stabilize this. Maybe they could come up with the bipartisan agreement on constitutional and electoral stability and actually say this is what we need to do ... with all this talk and all of the uncertainty we are heading right into, they've got to find some way to get this calmed down."