Trump woos farmers with promise of $14 billion in pandemic aid
In a bid to win over voters in US farm states, President Donald Trump announced up to $14 billion in aid to farmers and ranchers hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.
With just six weeks left until the presidential election, Trump made the promise at a rally in Wisconsin late Thursday, but the funds come from an existing program and it is unclear how much additional money is left to spend.
The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) provided details Friday of the new round of payments, which will distribute whatever funds remain from a replenishment provided by Congress to farmers unable to sell their products or who are facing higher costs.
“America’s agriculture communities are resilient, but still face many challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said in a statement.
The second round of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) is aimed at “agricultural producers who continue to face market disruptions and associated costs because of COVID-19,” and will run through the end of the year, the statement said.
Congress provided another $14 billion in July to the program and USDA continues to process applications for that money, so it is unclear how much will remain to help farmers in the new round.
“We do not know exactly how much of that money will be left after all applications have been processed. It would be irresponsible to count on this money for the second round of assistance before we have finished processing all applications,” a USDA spokesperson said.
The department said it listened to concerns from farmers and improved on the first round of the CFAP, which comprised $9.5 billion in funding from the CARES Act that Congress approved in late April, and another $6.5 billion from the USDA.
National Farmers Union President Rob Larew said the additional support “is absolutely crucial” but must correct flaws in the initial design that favored large farms over smaller ones and “sent millions of dollars to foreign-owned operations.”
In the second round, it is “just as crucial that it is distributed fairly and equitably,” Larew said in a statement.
2020 Election
WATCH: Trump now says coronavirus vaccine by April – not Nov. 1 as he’s promised for weeks
For months President Donald Trump and his top administration officials have been promising the coronavirus vaccine would be ready by November 1. White House chief of staff mark Meadows this week said "potentially" be the end of September. Trump, too, has pushed up the date, suggesting a vaccine could be ready in early October.
After CDC Director Robert Redfield testified before Congress on Wednesday that a vaccine would not be ready until early spring of 2021, or some time in the summer next year, Trump claimed he had been mistaken.
2020 Election
‘Deranged’ Trump mocked for declaring himself ‘the best thing that ever happened to Puerto Rico‘
During a press briefing on Friday, President Donald Trump claimed that he was “the best thing that ever happened to Puerto Rico.”
The president was commenting on the fact that the White House had authorized $11.6 billion in aid to rebuild infrastructure on Puerto Rico three years after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
But given that Trump reportedly wanted to sell Puerto Rico or swap it for Greenland because he viewed the US territory as dirty, many people on Twitter did not take kindly to his boast.
2020 Election
Election gift for Florida? Trump poised to approve drug imports from Canada
Over the objections of drugmakers, the Trump administration is expected within weeks to finalize its plan that would allow states to import some prescription medicines from Canada.
Six states — Colorado, Florida, Maine, New Hampshire, New Mexico and Vermont — have passed laws allowing them to seek federal approval to buy drugs from Canada to give their residents access to lower-cost medicines.
But industry observers say the drug importation proposal under review by the administration is squarely aimed at Florida — the most populous swing state in the November election. Trump’s support of the idea initially came at the urging of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a close Republican ally.