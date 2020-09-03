Trump wrongly believes a NYT reporter said he had Parkinson’s disease — and he won’t shut up about it: report

President Donald Trump falsely believes that New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman accused him of having Parkinson’s disease — and he reportedly won’t shut up about it.
Sources tell The Daily Beast that Trump’s anger at Haberman started in June when she filed a story about the president facing “new questions about his health… after videos emerged of him gingerly walking down a ramp at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and having trouble bringing a glass of water to his mouth during a speech there.”
However, Haberman never once mentioned Parkinson’s disease in her story — but that hasn’t stopped the president from believing she said he has the disease.
“Sources say that the president has been stewing about this for nearly three months, and he still hasn’t let it go, bringing it up in the West Wing as recently as last week,” The Daily Beast reports.
The report also notes that Trump has in the last week sent out multiple defensive tweets aimed at reassuring Americans about his physical and mental health.
“Some of Trump’s top officials were soon enlisted to aid in the effort to assure the public that the president’s brain was, indeed, functioning incredibly well,” the report states. “Shortly after Trump’s tirade about ‘mini-strokes,’ his re-election campaign called for CNN to fire an analyst who asked his Twitter followers whether the president was hiding a past stroke from the American public.”
