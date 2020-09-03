Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump wrongly believes a NYT reporter said he had Parkinson’s disease — and he won’t shut up about it: report

Published

8 mins ago

on

President Donald Turmp (Screen cap).

President Donald Trump falsely believes that New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman accused him of having Parkinson’s disease — and he reportedly won’t shut up about it.

Sources tell The Daily Beast that Trump’s anger at Haberman started in June when she filed a story about the president facing “new questions about his health… after videos emerged of him gingerly walking down a ramp at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and having trouble bringing a glass of water to his mouth during a speech there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Haberman never once mentioned Parkinson’s disease in her story — but that hasn’t stopped the president from believing she said he has the disease.

“Sources say that the president has been stewing about this for nearly three months, and he still hasn’t let it go, bringing it up in the West Wing as recently as last week,” The Daily Beast reports.

The report also notes that Trump has in the last week sent out multiple defensive tweets aimed at reassuring Americans about his physical and mental health.

“Some of Trump’s top officials were soon enlisted to aid in the effort to assure the public that the president’s brain was, indeed, functioning incredibly well,” the report states. “Shortly after Trump’s tirade about ‘mini-strokes,’ his re-election campaign called for CNN to fire an analyst who asked his Twitter followers whether the president was hiding a past stroke from the American public.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Conservative explains how Trump is working to rig the election: ‘This isn’t a cover-up — it’s what’s ahead’

Published

7 mins ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

Amanda Carpenter is not a liberal. She not even a moderate. She's worked for two of the most right wing Republican Senators and at several far right wing publications. Now a CNN conservative contributor, Carpenter is also anti-Trump. And she's warning about how she thinks President Donald Trump is already rigging the election.

Wednesday evening she posted a Twitter thread in response to Attorney General Bill Barr's disastrous and disturbing CNN interview. One part of his comments, she says, that "set off alarm bells" for her was Barr's odd insistence that a foreign government could send thousands of fake ballots to rig the election – and that he refused to offer and evidence, other than what he says is "logic."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump wrongly believes a NYT reporter said he had Parkinson’s disease — and he won’t shut up about it: report

Published

7 mins ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

President Donald Trump falsely believes that New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman accused him of having Parkinson's disease -- and he reportedly won't shut up about it.

Sources tell The Daily Beast that Trump's anger at Haberman started in June when she filed a story about the president facing "new questions about his health... after videos emerged of him gingerly walking down a ramp at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and having trouble bringing a glass of water to his mouth during a speech there."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Wisconsin swing voters losing faith in Trump’s leadership: ‘I feel he just gave up’

Published

23 mins ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

Wisconsin swing voters are losing faith in President Donald Trump's leadership, but they're also making excuses for his failures.

Axios conducted a focus group with voters in Oshkosh, where they found only two in 10 party-flippers planned to vote for Joe Biden in November -- including one Barack Obama-to-Trump voter who no longer backs the president.

"He’s been trying so hard I feel, but nothing is working," said participant Kaycee W. "Everybody was fighting him every step of the way, so I feel he just gave up and isn’t trying as hard anymore."

The virtual Engagious/Schlessinger focus group of 10 swing voters was comprised of eight who had backed Trump in 2016 after voting for Obama in 2012, while the other two flipped from Mitt Romney to Hillary Clinton.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image