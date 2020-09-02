TrumpCorruption: President slammed for suggesting Barr must prosecute critics like Obama to become ‘greatest’

President Donald Trump is telling Bill Barr he must prosecute the president’s critics, like former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, in order for him to become “the greatest Attorney General” in history.

As usual, Trump telegraphed his wishes to Barr right out in the open, in a Fox News interview that aired Tuesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I say this openly: Bill Barr can go down as the greatest Attorney General in the history of our country, or he can go down as just another guy,” Trump told Fox host Laura Ingraham. “They have all the stuff, you don’t need anything else. You know they want everything. You don’t need anything else. They all lied to Congress, they were liars, they were cheaters. They were treasonous it was treason.”

Part two of Trump's never-ending interview with Laura Ingraham begins with Trump calling on Bill Barr to prosecute the likes of Obama and Biden pic.twitter.com/O9Vjw2YsZz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 2, 2020

Trump’s claims are false.

Many took to social media to slam Trump, with some declaring his obsession with prosecuting his critics is an abuse of power.

Just to drive this home in case it’s not clear, Trump has no specific crime he wants Barr to prosecute Biden and Obama for. He wants Barr to prosecute them for being his political opponents. https://t.co/IjeDE2kxR7 — Dean Baker (@DeanBaker13) September 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

All Bill Barr needs to achieve total greatness as AG is to prosecute Trump’s critics, says Trump. #TrumpCorruption https://t.co/wBu7tcmzrr — Sybill Trelawney (@SybilT2) September 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump seriously wants to prosecute Obama, Biden and Comey because Trump and his cabal got caught colluding with foreign governments to win in 2016. Trump’s entire presidency lacks legitimacy and he knows it. He wants to squish everyone who denies him legitimacy. https://t.co/v3foPpAiKx — ᴛʀᴜᴛʜ ᴡʀɪᴛᴇʀ (@WritesMore) September 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump truly believe he is a king https://t.co/jsHPRaNsXb — gregarious (@mistergeezy) September 2, 2020

This is so beyond sick- Trump is trying to incite Bill Barr to arrest his perceived enemies – Obama and Hillary Clinton. The sad truth is Trump is the one who should be arrested for extreme fraud and corruption. https://t.co/LFYOZnBcRr — kayt (@KathrynTomashu1) September 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This is banana republic scary shit https://t.co/gtqlF0KjtS — WeThePeople🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@PrincessBravato) September 2, 2020

Just so we're clear, prosecuting political opponents is, like, the textbook example of an authoritarian abuse of executive power. https://t.co/ynEFte2nC6 — Justin Kilborn (@KilbornAgain) September 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

In the last two days, Trump’s continuous projection, and outright confessions…this man is telling us everything we need to know. Everything. Seems he should be a criminal prosecutor’s dream come true. https://t.co/9kOnO1lvpg — Alicia Carlson 💙 🇺🇸 (@AmicaAli) September 2, 2020

Sounds like a fascist to anyone yet? Sure reminds me of a certain someone called Sadaam Hussein. https://t.co/C3eu2DYze3 https://t.co/WqvkbNskub — RedIsTheNewBrown (@MayBeBotRsch) September 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Said like a true despot… if you can’t win against your opposition, put them in jail. #TrumpFascism #VoteOutTrump https://t.co/Jm4kIfMXjZ — Eric Takamiya (@ektaka) September 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT