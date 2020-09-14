Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s 9/11 ad said ‘support our troops’ — but featured images of Russian MiG-19 fighter jets

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump and Governor Mike Pence of Indiana speaking to supporters at an immigration policy speech at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

The Trump Make America Great Again Committee drew more attention to the president’s relationship with Vladimir Putin after featuring Russian fighter jets in an ad that ran on 9/11.

“A digital ad released by a fundraising arm of the Trump campaign on Sept. 11 calling on people to ‘support our troops’ uses a stock photo of Russian-made fighter jets and weapons,” Politico reported Monday. “The ad, which was made by the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, features silhouettes of three soldiers walking as a fighter jet flies over them. The ad first appeared on Sept. 8 and ran until Sept. 12.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Politico discussed the ad with Pierre Sprey, who helped design America’s F-16 and A-10 jets.

“That’s definitely a MiG-29,” Pierre said.

Not only are the jets Russia, but one of the soldiers featured in the ad is carrying a Kalashnikov assault rifle, according to Ruslan Pukhov, director of the Centre for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies in Moscow.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump purposely
downplayed the Covid-19
pandemic to win the election?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Sean Hannity and Lou Dobbs to be deposed in lawsuit over conspiracy theory to deflect blame from Russia

Published

16 mins ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

Two of the biggest names from the Fox Corporation are set to testify under oath in a lawsuit over a right-wing conspiracy theory that Russia did not hack the emails from Democratic National Committee that were released to help Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.

"Fox News star Sean Hannity was once his network’s most prominent booster of conspiracy theories about murdered Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich, only stopping the rumor-mongering after Rich’s grieving parents publicly begged him to knock it off," The Daily Beast reported Monday.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘We’ve never seen anything like this’: Mysterious mass death of birds in New Mexico has scientists spooked

Published

28 mins ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

Anew report reveals that large and "unprecedented" numbers of migratory birds are mysteriously dying in New Mexico, with ominous implications for the environment as a whole.

This was the conclusion reached by biologists from New Mexico State University and White Sands Missile Range after they studied the corpses of almost 300 migratory birds on Saturday, according to the Las Cruces Sun News. The impacted species include blackbirds, flycatchers, sparrows, swallows, warblers and the western wood pewee. The first group of dead birds were spotted at White Sands Missile Range and at the White Sands National Monument in August. This was followed by further reports of unexplained mass bird deaths in Doña Ana County, Jemez Pueblo, Roswell, Socorro and elsewhere in New Mexico.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

The real reason Trump is getting more extreme

Published

33 mins ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

I remember when the FOX broadcast network was new and only had two hours of primetime television. They made a name for themselves by winning the right to broadcast NFL football games, which forced millions to find their number on the dial. People fell in love with The Simpsons, but they also discovered a new kind of lowest common denominator programming. The success of Married…With Children was heavily bolstered by the publicity it received from a boycott against its crude and tasteless content. Soon, all previous standards of what was appropriate for broadcast television devolved as program directors fought an arms race to provide the most outrageous material.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image