Trump’s bizarre rant about a ‘plane loaded with thugs’ likely originated from a viral Facebook rumor: report

Speaking with Laura Ingraham of Fox News this Monday, President Trump floated a conspiracy theory that a plane “almost completely loaded with thugs” was on its way to cities where protests were taking place. According to a report from NBC News, Trump comments were “almost identical to a rumor that went viral on Facebook three months ago.”
Trump claimed that “we had somebody get on a plane from a certain city this weekend, and in the plane it was almost completely loaded with thugs, wearing these dark uniforms, black uniforms, with gear and this and that,” adding that the matter was “under investigation right now.”
As NBC News points out, there is no evidence of such a flight. When Ingraham pressed him on the matter, Trump said, “I’ll tell you sometime,” and that there are “people that are in the dark shadows” and “people that you haven’t heard of” controlling Joe Biden.
Read more at NBC News.
