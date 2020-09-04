‘Trump’s browser history’ tweets break the internet

Twitter was abuzz Friday morning with various offerings of what President Donald J. Trump’s browser history might look like if leaked – and some of the imaginings were pretty spot on.

One tweet read, “Putin shirtless” with an image that can’t be unseen. Another asked, “Who is the President of Puerto Rico?” And another, “How do I clear my cash?”

Boom.

See the hilarity below and add #trumpsbrowserhistory to join in.

#trumpsbrowserhistory Recipe for Russian poison stuff? — Jim Lawrence (@jlawcompsvcs) September 4, 2020

#TrumpsBrowserHistory Who is the President of Puerto Rico? — Crustier and More Cynical Than Ever (@StillCrusty) September 4, 2020

How to tell if your wife is cheating? #TrumpsBrowserHistory pic.twitter.com/NgWdOd5wB6 — Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) September 4, 2020

How do I clear my cash? #TrumpsBrowserHistory — Salvee Salad (@salveesalad) September 4, 2020

Hilary Clinton Nude

Elizabeth Warren Nude #TrumpsBrowserHistory — HumpDayHashTags🐫 BLM (@HumpDayHashTags) September 4, 2020

Wirld Attlus

Wurrld Atlis

Worrild Atlus

whorld atalas What contries do I own?#TrumpsBrowserHistory pic.twitter.com/w560hlCqxV — Fi 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@AsenathMagic) September 4, 2020