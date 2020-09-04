Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Trump’s browser history’ tweets break the internet

Published

22 mins ago

on

Donald Trump (Mandel Ngan)

Twitter was abuzz Friday morning with various offerings of what President Donald J. Trump’s browser history might look like if leaked – and some of the imaginings were pretty spot on.

One tweet read, “Putin shirtless” with an image that can’t be unseen. Another asked, “Who is the President of Puerto Rico?” And another, “How do I clear my cash?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Boom.

See the hilarity below and add #trumpsbrowserhistory to join in.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Florida bars health officials from releasing info on COVID infection rates in schools

Published

12 mins ago

on

September 4, 2020

By

Health officials in Florida are barred from releasing data about new coronavirus infections in schools due to privacy rules, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

"The number of students and school staff who are infected — or whether infections are being transmitted in classrooms ? will no longer be released by health officials, Dr. Raul Pino, the state’s health officer in Orange County, said at a Thursday briefing," reports the Sentinel.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Trump is a fraud, exhibit one billion’: Trade deficit soars to 12-year high despite president’s promises to wipe it out

Published

17 mins ago

on

September 4, 2020

By

"Trump pledged to eliminate the trade deficit and end job outsourcing, but the overall 2020 deficit is on track to be larger than when he took office, and his Labor Department has certified more than 300,000 American jobs were lost to outsourcing and imports during his presidency."

Donald Trump promised on the campaign trail in 2016 that, if elected president, he would bring about a rapid and unprecedented decline in the U.S. trade deficit.

But new figures released by the Commerce Department on Thursday—nearly four years after Trump's victory in the 2016 presidential election—show that the trade deficit soared to a 12-year high in July due in large part to a surge in imports, bringing the total negative trade balance in the first seven months of 2020 to $340 billion.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump DHS head stumbles on MSNBC trying to defend president’s planes full of ‘anarchists and looters’ claim

Published

21 mins ago

on

September 4, 2020

By

Appearing on MSNBC on Friday morning, acting Department of Homeland Security head Ken Cuccinelli appeared to want nothing to do with defending Donald Trump's claim that there have been planeloads of anarchists and looters who have been traveling around the country to incite violent street protests.

Appearing on the network to address the shooting of a man accused of killing a Trump supporter in Portland, MSNBC host Hallie Jackson asked Cuccinelli about Trump's repeated claims about that appears to be a conspiracy theory.

"So President Trump, when he was at Joint Base Andrews, talked about -- he was talking about the protests and unrest that happened around this country, talked about a plane that was filled up with what he calls looters, anarchists, rioters, people looking for trouble, citing this sort of very specific incident," Jackson began. "What evidence do you have of that, where did it happen, when?"

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image