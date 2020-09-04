‘Trump’s browser history’ tweets break the internet
Twitter was abuzz Friday morning with various offerings of what President Donald J. Trump’s browser history might look like if leaked – and some of the imaginings were pretty spot on.
One tweet read, “Putin shirtless” with an image that can’t be unseen. Another asked, “Who is the President of Puerto Rico?” And another, “How do I clear my cash?”
#trumpsbrowserhistory Recipe for Russian poison stuff?
#TrumpsBrowserHistory Who is the President of Puerto Rico?
How to tell if your wife is cheating? #TrumpsBrowserHistory pic.twitter.com/NgWdOd5wB6
Is being attracted to your daughter normal?! #TrumpsBrowserHistory pic.twitter.com/TT5vXLljMD
#TrumpsBrowserHistory can Sean be First Lady pic.twitter.com/goNs0y7W3I
How do I clear my cash? #TrumpsBrowserHistory
Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Viladameer Pooten
Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Donald Trump#TrumpsBrowserHistory
Putin shirtless #TrumpsBrowserHistory pic.twitter.com/u8T8fXz334
"How much for Greenland" #TrumpsBrowserHistory pic.twitter.com/mNfIXYMS2L
#TrumpsBrowserHistory what would obama do pic.twitter.com/mIh8IhCbGJ
Hilary Clinton Nude
Elizabeth Warren Nude #TrumpsBrowserHistory
#TrumpsBrowserHistory How to close an umbrella. pic.twitter.com/llPFbSJuCm
Wirld Attlus
Wurrld Atlis
Worrild Atlus
whorld atalas
What contries do I own?#TrumpsBrowserHistory pic.twitter.com/w560hlCqxV
