Trump’s campaign is broke due to his ‘displays of grandeur’ and ‘feuds with the media’: report
On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that President Donald Trump’s campaign is badly lagging Joe Biden’s in cash on hand — and that much of his financial problems stem from excessive spending on things that have nothing directly to do with his re-election.
“The president and the Republican National Committee currently have $325 million cash on hand, compared to the $466 million Biden and the Democratic National Committee enjoy,” reported Lachlan Markay. “With the map of battleground states is expanding, that means that dollars must be spent wisely. And buried in the Trump campaign’s latest FEC report are other expenditures that suggest the president’s personal proclivities — from over-the-top displays of grandeur to his incessant feuds with the media — are having a literal cost.”
One of the examples of bungled campaign spending, said the report, was the half a million dollars spent on fireworks at the White House RNC extravaganza.
“That display was indisputably ostentatious — a seemingly never ending stream of lights that culminated in the words ‘Trump’ and ‘2020’ bedazzling the sky above the Washington Monument,” said the report. “But the price tag — $477,000 — made the company behind the show, Grucci Inc., the campaign’s ninth largest vendor of the entire month. The campaign paid more to the Long Island-based fireworks company in August than it spent on legal bills for its top firm, Jones Day, or its top pollster, Fabrizio Lee & Associates. It was well more than half of the $762,826.08 the campaign spent on its entire payroll.”
According to the report, this disparity also comes as the two campaigns have divergent strategies for building a voter outreach operation going forward.
“Biden’s team has largely opted against in-person canvassing and campaign events, instead steering resources towards advertising and remote voter contacts such as peer-to-peer text messaging,” said the report. “The Trump campaign, in contrast, has built a robust ground game. And Trump continues to jet around the country to his signature large-scale rallies, events that come with new challenges — and expenses — in the midst of a deadly viral pandemic.”
2020 Election
Democrat Marquita Bradshaw jumps out of an airplane to draw attention to her Senate campaign
Tennessee Senate hopeful Marquita Bradshaw went skydiving on Tuesday, WJHL-TV reported.
Bradshaw told the network that she hopes the publicity stunt will “encourage voters to take a leap of faith with her.”
Bradshaw is running for the open seat being vacated by GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander. She is facing Republican nominee Bill Hagerty.
2020 Election
Ginsburg’s death sparks notorious divisions, exposes frailty of US judicial system
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s mortality haunted liberals in recent years and the death of the country’s beloved “RBG” has exposed the frailties of the US judicial selection process. But can the world’s leading democracy shed the American exceptionalism woven into its national DNA and heed the lessons?
At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in October 2011, then US Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia was on a roll. Testifying before an audience composed largely of respectful high school, university and law school students, Scalia was extolling the virtues of one of the fundamental pillars of US democracy: the division of power.
2020 Election
‘Soldiers for Christ’: Trump cabinet Bible study teacher calls elections a ‘spiritual battle’ that ‘believers will win’
Ralph Drollinger, a Bible study teacher who uses his extraordinary access to top government officials in the United States and abroad to push right-wing policies as biblically mandated, distributed a Bible study Monday telling readers that “it is imperative that committed Christians be praying for an outcome that glorifies our Lord, and that believers will win office.”
“Don’t misinterpret the elections: they are first and foremost a spiritual battle requiring mature, spiritual weaponry,” Drollinger wrote in a Bible study distributed Monday. He also repeated his assertion that the only prayers that God hears and acts on are those of Christians.