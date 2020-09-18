Trump’s campaign knows Arizona and Michigan have ‘slipped’ and ‘may be unrecoverable’: reporter
Politico reporter Tim Alberta, a former National Review writer who is deeply sourced in the world of Republican politics, believes that President Donald Trump’s campaign knows that it is quickly losing ground in two key swing states as it heads into the final stretch of the 2020 presidential election.
Writing on Twitter, Alberta says that Michigan and Arizona are two states that “Trump World knows have slipped, and may be unrecoverable” for the campaign. Additionally, he believes that Wisconsin, another state that Trump won unexpectedly in 2016, “isn’t far behind.”
However, Alberta also writes that Biden winning these three states while failing to flip either Pennsylvania or Florida could set up a nightmare scenario of a tie in the Electoral College, and could make Nebraska’s 2nd congressional district, which features a large number of Biden-friendly college-educated white voters, a tipping point.
“If Biden flips all 3, and Trump holds everywhere else, it’s 269 apiece,” he writes. “Omaha could soon be the center of the political universe.”
A reality that's getting harder to escape: The 2 states Trump World knows have slipped, and may be unrecoverable, are AZ & MI. WI isn't far behind.
If Biden flips all 3, and Trump holds everywhere else, it's 269 apiece.
Omaha could soon be the center of the political universe.
— Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) September 18, 2020
