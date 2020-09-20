Trump’s campaign reveals just how very little money they have left

Former Vice President Joe Biden announced that his campaign brought in a massive campaign haul during the Democratic convention last month ahead of the August campaign finance filing. President Donald Trump has attempted to keep his campaign numbers hidden with a late filing, and by Sunday evening it was clear why.

Trump’s total haul for August, when he got a week’s worth of free media from the Republican convention, was just $61.7 million. The campaign spent almost all of it, $61.2 million.

The campaign still has about $900,000 in debt. His cash on hand is just $121 million in the bank.

Trump’s big donor support has dropped by 61 percent as he refuses to turnout for virtual events.

Trump has raised over $1 billion that he’s blown through.

The Trump reelection committee itself filed just moments ago (again, there is also RNC + joint ops, which will not file tonight): Total August receipts: $61.7 million

Total spend: $61.2 million

Debts: 900k

