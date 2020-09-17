Quantcast
Trump’s CDC busted for issuing report that was not written by agency scientists: NYT

Published

1 min ago

on

Dr. Robert R. Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, joined by President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, along with members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, addresses his remarks at a coronavirus update briefing Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by D. Myles Cullen)

The Trump administrations rejections of science during the coronavirus pandemic was the focus of a bombshell report published by The New York Times on Thursday.

A heavily criticized recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month about who should be tested for the coronavirus was not written by C.D.C. scientists and was posted to the agency’s website despite their serious objections, according to several people familiar with the matter as well as internal documents obtained by The New York Times,” the newspaper reportred.

“The guidance said it was not necessary to test people without symptoms of Covid-19 even if they had been exposed to the virus. It came at a time when public health experts were pushing for more testing rather than less, and administration officials told The Times that the document was a C.D.C. product and had been revised with input from the agency’s director, Dr. Robert Redfield,” the newspaper explained. “But officials told The Times this week that the health department did the rewriting itself and then “dropped” it into the C.D.C.’s public website, flouting the agency’s strict scientific review process.”

The newspaper quoted a “federal official with knowledge of the matter.”

“That was a doc that came from the top down, from the H.H.S. and the task force,” the official said. “That policy does not reflect what many people at the C.D.C. feel should be the policy.”

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
