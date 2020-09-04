Trump’s crisis with military voters worsens as the Lincoln Project rips him as a ‘disgrace’
The White House been in damage control all day on Friday after a damning report first published in The Atlantic was broadly confirmed by the Associated Press, The Washington Post and Fox News.
One of the reasons the scandal could be particularly damaging for Trump’s 2020 reelection is because many previous remarks from the president on public service.
The Lincoln Project, the group of former top GOP strategists seeking to oust Trump and his defenders in the November election, urged voters to “wake up” to the pattern in a new video.
The ad reminds voters of the reports Trump did nothing after being briefed that Russia was paying bounties for the killing of U.S. troops in Afghanistan. The ad also brings up shocking comments Trump reportedly made to the family of Sergeant La David Johnson, who was killed in action. And the ad mentions the attacks Trump launched against John McCain for being a prisoner of war.
He doesn't protect them. He doesn't respect them.
He's a disgrace. #WakeUp pic.twitter.com/IOt96CnpvU
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 5, 2020
2020 Election
Michael Cohen reveals his ‘greatest fear’ — which involves Trump starting a war
Former Donald Trump "fixer" Michael Cohen warned of bloodshed during an exclusive interview with NBC News anchor Lester Holt.
Holt as Cohen if he thought Trump would win the 2020 presidential election.
"So Donald Trump will do anything and everything within which to win. And I believe that includes manipulating the ballots," Cohen said.
"I believe that he would even go so far as to start a war in order to prevent himself from being removed from office," he warned. "My biggest fear is that there will not be a peaceful transition of power in 2020."
Cohen: Donald Trump will do anything and everything within which to win and I believe that includes manipulating the ballots. I believe he would even go far as to start a war pic.twitter.com/vqCq0Upys9
2020 Election
Melania Trump denies scandal confirmed by Fox News: ‘This is not journalism’
The Trump administration continues to panic over reports that the commander-in-chief has contempt for those who serve in America's armed forces.
The report originated in The Atlantic. On Thursday, it was widely confirmed by the Associated Press and The Washington Post.
On Friday, Fox News also confirmed the report.
https://twitter.com/gtconway3d/status/1301996440248553473
But first lady Melania Trump said the "story is not true."
"This is not journalism - It is activism. And it is a disservice to the people of our great nation," she said.
2020 Election
No, a Texas man was not indicted for filling out 1,700 mail-in ballots, despite what Attorney General William Barr said
In his latest warning about the dangers of mass mail-in voting, Attorney General William P. Barr pointed to a case in Texas that he said highlighted the risk of fraud.
“Elections that have been held with mail have found substantial fraud and coercion,” Barr told CNN on Wednesday. “For example, we indicted someone in Texas, 1,700 ballots collected, he — from people who could vote, he made them out and voted for the person he wanted to. Okay?”
Federal prosecutors brought no such indictment. And while a Justice Department spokeswoman said Barr was referring to a local prosecution involving suspected mail-in voting fraud in a city council election, the assistant district attorney on that case said Barr’s description doesn’t match the facts.