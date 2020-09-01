Trump’s disgraced former physician now says president’s Walter Reed trip was ‘preventative medicine’
President Donald Trump’s mysterious visit to Walter Reed hospital in November was actually just “preventative medicine” according to his former White House physician.
Dr. Ronny Jackson, who is currently running for Congress in Texas as a Republican, posted his defense to Twitter on Tuesday evening.
Jackson claims he new about the trip weeks in advance — even though it was not listed on the White House schedule as former physicals were.
He went on to bash former Vice President Joe Biden:
The LIES about @realDonaldTrump's health are DISGUSTING.
Here's the truth: As the President's doctor, I knew about this trip WEEKS in advance & it had NOTHING to do with his brain or heart.@CNN is using this as a distraction to cover for the cognitively compromised Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/n1buYx4Lx6
— Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJackson4TX) September 2, 2020