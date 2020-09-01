Quantcast
Trump’s disgraced former physician now says president’s Walter Reed trip was ‘preventative medicine’

4 mins ago

President Donald Trump during a White House event. (Screenshot/CNN)

President Donald Trump’s mysterious visit to Walter Reed hospital in November was actually just “preventative medicine” according to his former White House physician.

Dr. Ronny Jackson, who is currently running for Congress in Texas as a Republican, posted his defense to Twitter on Tuesday evening.

Jackson claims he new about the trip weeks in advance — even though it was not listed on the White House schedule as former physicals were.

He went on to bash former Vice President Joe Biden:


Mike Pence gives a halting and evasive answer when pressed about reports on Trump’s mysterious hospital visit

5 mins ago

September 1, 2020

A new report from New York Times reporter Michael Shmidt's book about Donald Trump has refocused attention on the president's unexpected visit last November to Walter Reed Medical Center, a trip that has never been fully explained.

The White House claimed that the president was simply going in early for the first phase of his annual physical, though as many people pointed out, that's not a thing. And Schmidt reported that Vice President Mike Pence was told to be on standby to take over the duties of the presidency in case the president went under anesthesia, though reportedly that step was not necessary.

Another presidential recount in Florida? The fight over the details is already playing out

9 mins ago

September 1, 2020

In November 2018, Florida faced its biggest recount nightmare since the 2000 presidential election. There were three statewide races to simultaneously recount, including a U.S. Senate race with a vexing problem. Days after the election, Sen. Bill Nelson, the Democratic incumbent, was trailing Republican Gov. Rick Scott by 12,500 votes. It looked like 30,000 voters in reliably blue Broward County had not voted in that high-stakes race. The missing votes seemed implausible.

