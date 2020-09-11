Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s economic adviser says president ‘led wisely’ when he downplayed the deadly potential of COVID-19

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump has been widely criticized this week because of the bombshell revelations in veteran journalist Bob Woodward’s new book, “Rage,” which shows that back in February, Trump was privately acknowledging that COVID-19 had “deadly” potential and could become the worst health crisis in over 100 years —even though publicly, Trump was claiming that it didn’t pose a major threat to the United States. Trump has defended his coronavirus lies by claiming that he didn’t want to create a “panic,” and his economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, is defending the president’s COVID-19 response.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kudlow told CBS News, “I think we did the right thing, and I think we did it pretty well. We did the best we could, and I think it’s really quite effective. I think the president led wisely, I think the vice president led wisely.”

Trump’s critics have been stressing that tens of thousands of lives in the U.S. could have been saved if the president had publicly acknowledge the danger that COVID-19 posed earlier and had promoted social distancing measures back in January and February. But Kudlow is echoing Trump’s talking point that he didn’t want to cause a “panic.”

Kudlow told CBS told, “As a member of the coronavirus task force — Vice President Pence’s task force — I can tell you that the president’s public posture, where he wanted calm not panic, in no way reflected or slowed the internal process of building an across-the-board infrastructure to combat the virus.”

The U.S. has, for months, been the COVID-19 epicenter of the world. According to Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, the worldwide COVID-19 death count has passed 910,000 — and more than 191,000 of those deaths are in the United States.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Religious right groups training thousands of volunteers to help interfere in the election

Published

38 mins ago

on

September 11, 2020

By

Religious right activists are inserting themselves into the election process by gearing up to challenge votes cast by mail and watch for suspected fraud at polling stations.

Right-wing Christians and conservatives are training thousands of volunteers to challenge the validity of some votes cast in key battlegrounds states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, reported The Guardian.

“I’m particularly concerned about mail-in voting fraud,” said Catherine Engelbrecht, co-founder of the Texas-based group True the Vote.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

All of Trump’s lies about 9/11 exposed in damning CNN segment

Published

48 mins ago

on

September 11, 2020

By

CNN's John Avlon on Friday busted President Donald Trump for the multiple lies that he's told about the 9/11 terrorist attacks that occurred 19 years ago.

In a "Reality Check" segment that compiled multiple statements Trump has made about 9/11 over the years, Avlon first took the president to task for claiming that he helped clear rubble at the site of the World Trade Center after it collapsed after being struck by airplanes.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

PTSD expert: Americans are being ‘psychologically abused’ by Trump and will face health crisis for years

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 11, 2020

By

Timed with the release of his new book "Rage," to be published next week, famed journalist Bob Woodward has released recordings of Donald Trump admitting that the coronavirus pandemic will be extremely lethal and could potentially kill hundreds of thousands of people in the United States. Donald Trump told Woodward this in a February interview, when there was still a reasonable chance that thousands of lives could have been saved, had Trump chosen to act in a responsible manner.
Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image