Trump’s embarrassing 2020 failure becomes clear as reports reveal his ‘Death Star’ blew itself up
The “Death Star”: At the beginning of this year, that’s what Donald Trump’s then-campaign manager, Brad Parscale, dubbed the billion-dollar fundraising operation at the heart of the Trump campaign.
This article was originally published at Salon
The choice was a telling one, largely as a reminder that many Republicans in the Trump era are not only aware that they’re the bad guys, but are proud to align themselves with some of the notorious villains of pop culture history. But more than one commentator was also quick to point out that the Death Star isn’t just a symbol of evil, but of hubris, because it’s destroyed by the plucky heroes who may be outgunned but have the wit and courage to defeat the foolhardy tyrants of the Empire.
“Dude, the Death Star gets blown up in the end of just about every Star Wars movie,” MSNBC host Joe Scarborough tweeted back in May, in response to Parscale bragging that he was about to “start pressing FIRE for the first time” on Trump’s “juggernaut campaign.”
Life rarely plays out like a children’s sci-fi movie, but I am happy to say that the people who made Death Star jokes turned out to be right. The Trump campaign’s Death Star had its own version of the ray-shielded particle exhaust vent that allowed the Rebel Alliance to fly directly into its reactor core to blow up the entire apparatus: The greed and incompetence that defines Trump and everyone around him.
On Monday night, the New York Times published an article so satisfying that it felt almost pornographic, about how the Trump campaign has burned through most of that Death Star cash, with little to show for it — except, of course, when it comes to the bank accounts of the Trump family and their ancillary leeches.
It appears much of the problem was the way that Trump himself, along with Parscale, the Trump’s family and other associates, treated the campaign as a personal piggybank. Trump paid his family’s enormous legal bills with campaign cash. Money was routinely spent to fluff Trump’s ego, as with the reported $11 million spent on Super Bowl ads. Nearly a third of the cash was routed through “a single limited liability company linked to Trump campaign officials.” The partners of Trump’s two sons are literally on the payroll. Trump’s own incompetence is also a factor, leading to massive losses as he impulsively switched the Republican convention from Charlotte to Jacksonville to and then, effectively, to Washington. And the campaign spent far more money on fundraising than is typical, suggesting that Parscale was more interested in bragging about his Death Star than making it run efficiently.
Say what you will about Darth Vader, but at least he didn’t destroy the Empire by greedily sucking all its resources dry so nothing was left to fight the rebels.
What makes this entire situation even funnier is that it was entirely predictable: Give Donald Trump a billion dollars and he blows it all. That’s how the man has operated his entire career. Trump’s history of running various businesses into bankruptcy — including Atlantic City casinos — isn’t exactly some big secret. Of course he runs his campaign the same way. Giving the man money is like lighting it on fire, and always has been.
Affluent people are often keen to disproving the American faith that wealth reflects intelligence. Trump has managed to survive for decades as a financial vampire, getting by on his ability to talk rich people into wasting their money on him. First, it was the banks who kept loaning him money, long after he proved he couldn’t be trusted with it. Now it’s big Republican donors who keep giving Trump money, even though the thanks they get for it, as billionaire Sheldon Adelson recently discovered, is Trump yelling at them for not giving more.
The rational thing for rich Republican donors to do right now would be to cut their losses and stop giving Trump cash. It’s possible that this is, in fact, happening. Republicans have still not released their August fundraising numbers, although the Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, released his record-setting numbers with great fanfare. The silence from the Republican camp strongly suggests their haul might not be so impressive.
Still, it’s worth remembering that, in the past, banks have kept writing checks to Trump — even giving him an “allowance” of $450,000 a month in 1990 — in the vain hope that by keeping his real estate empire afloat they might recover some of the money he had already lost. This is literally called the “sunk cost fallacy,” and it’s famously hard for people — including people at supposedly savvy financial institutions — to stop throwing good money after bad. There’s always the hope that all that previous investment will pay off if just a little more scratch is put into the project.
And make no mistake, wealthy Republican donors see their spending on the party as an investment. Helping get Trump elected in 2016 has paid off enormously, leading to a major tax overhaul that is redirecting huge amounts of money from the pockets of working people toward the already wealthy. Keeping those tax cuts is a major priority for people of the Sheldon Adelson class. So even though Trump as squandered all the other money they’ve given him, there’s still an incentive to try to push this grifter over the finish line with one last cash infusion.
To make things worse, the New York Times story — which was co-authored by perpetual Trump beat-sweetener Maggie Haberman — is stuffed with assurances that the campaign’s days of reckless spending are over.
“Since Bill Stepien replaced Mr. Parscale in July, the campaign has imposed a series of belt-tightening measures,” the article reassures skittish would-be donors.
The article also quotes senior Trump strategist Jason Miller claiming that the campaign’s relatively light ad spending at present reflects a decision to “sav[e] it for when it really matters” and promising that the Trump team will “have the firepower that we need” for fall advertising.
This, of course, is the same Jason Miller who was getting paid $20,000 a month by a nonprofit currently entangled in the fraud investigation that led to the arrest and indictment of former 2016 Trump campaign chief Steve Bannon. So it would be foolish to take Miller’s word on anything, especially the topic of whether the campaign is acting less like a giant grift and being more responsible with donor money.
Ultimately, Trump has never really planned on trying to win this election through the traditional means of campaigning and persuading Americans to vote for him. Instead, his focus appears to be on leveraging taxpayer money and the immense power of his office in a series of schemes to steal the election. If he “wins,” it will almost certainly be due to the success of those schemes, not because of the money given to him by members of the ultra-wealthy elite who are happy to sell out our democracy for tax cuts.
Still, we all need a laugh in these dark times, so don’t feel the slightest bit guilty for making fun of all these rich, immoral monsters who kept writing checks to Trump, even though it was obvious he would either waste their money or steal it. Trump still needs to get a good deal closer to Biden in the polls than he is right now to get the election within stealing range. If he fails to snag a second illegitimate term in office, his own greed and incompetence will have played a role in his downfall. That will be poetic justice, and we can all take pleasure in that.
2020 Election
‘Packed like sardines’: Trump ripped for ‘super spreader event’ in North Carolina
President Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign continues to flout health guidelines and local COVID-19 regulations.
On Tuesday evening, Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks in Winston-Salem, North Carolina -- where a large crowd has already gathered.
NBC News correspondent Garrett Haake estimated that approximately 10% of attendees were wearing masks and that there was "no distancing to speak of." He noted the event was exceeding North Carolina rules against gatherings with more than 50 people.
Hello from Winston-Salem, NC where hundreds await @realDonaldTrump at an outdoor rally. Attendees have their temperature checked as they arrive, & signs encourage mask-wearing. I’d say ~10% are wearing masks. No distancing to speak of. Outdoor events in NC are capped at 50 people pic.twitter.com/zKKMQa61v4
2020 Election
Kamala Harris represents an opportunity for coalition building between Blacks and Asian Americans
Kamala Harris is the daughter of a Jamaican father and Indian mother; she is Black and South Asian. She celebrates both sides of her ancestry, which unites two racial groups that are often seen in the United States as being opposed to each other.
If you’ve heard anything about Black and Asian American relations in the U.S., what you’ve heard likely focuses on hostility and conflict between the two groups.
In electoral politics, research on multiracial legislators indicates that those with dual nonwhite backgrounds like Harris have the potential to serve as bridges between groups and use their backgrounds to influence policy that serves multiple communities.
2020 Election
‘Deeply freaked out’: Nicolle Wallace says Trump knows his contempt for troops is his ‘Waterloo moment’
MSNBC's "Deadline: White House" on Tuesday broke down the political peril President Donald Trump is facing after reports from multiple outlets of his disparaging remarks against U.S. military service members.
"Could Donald Trump's smears against veterans and service members -- calling those who serve 'losers' and 'suckers' represent a political Waterloo for him?" host Nicolle Wallace asked. "Well, he certainly seems to think so. Trump has spent the last five days fussing and moaning and protesting the reporting from The Atlantic, which has now been matched by nearly half a dozen news organizations, including Fox News."