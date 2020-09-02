Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s entire 2017 GOP fundraising team caught up in interwoven corruption scandals: analysis

Published

2 hours ago

on

Donald Trump (Photo: Screen capture)

On Wednesday, writing for The Washington Post, columnist Aaron Blake made a key observation: with the new reports of upcoming federal charges against a top GOP fundraiser, all four of the original 2017 leaders of the Republican fundraising operation — Steve Wynn, Michael Cohen, Louis DeJoy, and Elliott Broidy — are caught up in misconduct, corruption, and fraud scandals.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Wynn resigned amid accusations of sexual misconduct (while denying the claims) in early 2018, and Cohen has pleaded guilty to multiple crimes while flipping on Trump and implicating him in a campaign-finance scheme involving payments to women who accused Trump of affairs,” wrote Blake. “DeJoy has in recent weeks been at the center of a controversy over his actions as the new head of the U.S. Postal Service. And now, we learned Tuesday, federal prosecutors are preparing to charge Broidy,” for his alleged involvement in a foreign lobbying effort to gain extradition of Chinese business executive Guo Wengui, “and the two sides could reach a plea deal.”

Furthermore, Blake wrote, several of these scandals are all related to each other.

“Wynn has also been tied to the lobbying campaign, having conveyed Chinese President Xi Jinping’s desire for Guo’s extradition on multiple occasions and having called Trump about the matter while with Broidy on Wynn’s yacht, according to the documents and people with knowledge of the case. Wynn has cooperated with the government’s investigation,” wrote Blake. “In addition, shortly after Wynn resigned from the RNC following accusations of sexual misconduct, Broidy himself resigned over a $1.6 million payment made to a former Playboy model he had impregnated in a martial affair. The settlement was negotiated by none other than Cohen, his fellow RNC deputy finance chair, who was previously Trump’s personal lawyer.”

The new Broidy case, in particular, argued Blake, could complicate Trump’s election strategy of saber-rattling against China.

“Guo has been accused of bribery and other crimes in China, and while in the United States he has made a number of unproven allegations against the Chinese Communist Party,” wrote Blake. “A recent charging document against one of Broidy’s business partners alleges ‘a prominent official of a national political party with ties to the administration’ has been paid $9 million as part of the lobbying effort to return Guo to China and the other matter involving the Malaysian development firm, 1Malaysia Development Bhd., or 1MDB, which has been accused of billions of dollars in fraud.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Broidy becomes the latest person with close Trump ties and lots of connections in Trumpworld to face the prospect of criminal charges or pleading guilty — along with possibly cooperating,” concluded Blake. “And as the number of people who fit that description grows, their sagas increasingly overlap.”

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Reporter calls out Lindsey Graham for holding whites-only police union endorsement: ‘What does that say?’

Published

1 min ago

on

September 2, 2020

By

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Wednesday insisted that Black law enforcement officers support him even though none showed up for his endorsement by the Fraternal Order of Police.

During the endorsement event in Greenville, South Carolina, a reporter asked Graham about why there were no Black or brown faces behind him.

"You mentioned that we should see more minority police," the reporter recalled. "When was the last time you visited one of those [minority] neighborhoods in this area? And also, just looking at the landscape behind you, there's not minority sheriff's officers or people standing behind you. What does that say?"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump supporter hit with $250K lawsuit after he’s caught on video shooting paintballs at counter-protesters

Published

34 mins ago

on

September 2, 2020

By

A Trump supporter who allegedly shot a woman with a paintball gun during clashes between far-right and far-left groups in Downtown Portland is being sued for $250,000, according to The Oregonian.

In her lawsuit, Meg McLain said she was observing a pro-Trump rally when Alan Swinney intentionally shot her with a paintball gun, bruising her breast. During the rally, counter protesters arrived in the scene and unrest ensued.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump campaign spokesman flails as CNN host corners him on president’s promotion of conspiracy theories

Published

44 mins ago

on

September 2, 2020

By

Trump campaign spokesman Hogan Gidley on Wednesday got into a heated exchange with CNN host Jim Sciutto, who repeatedly cornered him on President Donald Trump's embrace of QAnon conspiracy theories.

During the interview, Sciutto asked Gidley to comment on the president's recent rant about antifa agents filling up an entire airplane and flying together to spread anarchy throughout the United States.

"The president has been sharing a whole host of unfounded conspiracy theories, many of them sourced from QAnon, which I know you're well aware of," Sciutto said. "I just wonder, does the president actually believe some of these theories or is he just trying to keep the support of QAnon people?"

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image