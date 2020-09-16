Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s ‘firehose of lying’ during ABC News townhall busted by brutal CNN fact-check

Published

2 hours ago

on

Donald Trump at a “The President and the People” town hall (screengrab)

During an ABC News townhall event on Tuesday night, September 15, President Donald Trump answered questions from U.S.-based voters as well as from moderator George Stephanopoulos. Not surprisingly, much of what the president had to say was misleading — and CNN’s Daniel Dale gave Trump a comprehensive fact-check after the event.

Dale, speaking rapidly, told CNN host Don Lemon, “There was just so much lying.” And he went on to cite example after example.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dale told Lemon, “He said Democrats won’t protect people with preexisting conditions; that is nonsense, as a voter told him. Democrats created those protections. He insisted he didn’t praise China on the virus; he did so repeatedly, we know that.”

Dale added that Trump “claimed” that former Vice President Joe Biden, “said, in March, that the [coronavirus] pandemic was ‘totally overexaggerated.’”

“I can find no evidence that Biden ever said that,” Dale said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, Biden wrote an op-ed for USA Today that was published on January 29 and warned how dangerous the COVID-19 coronavirus was. In his op-ed, Biden warned, “The outbreak of a new coronavirus, which has already infected more than 2700 people and killed over 80 in China, will get worse before it gets better. Cases have been confirmed in a dozen countries, with at least five in the United States. There will likely be more.”

In other words, Biden hardly downplayed the severity of COVID-19 as Trump claimed during the September 15 townhall. The former vice president publicly warned, in a major publication, that a deadly storm was on its way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dale went on to cite some other lies and distortions that came from Trump during the townhall, telling Lemon, “Trump said that he fired [former Defense Secretary] James Mattis; Mattis resigned. He said that protesters took over 20% of Seattle; it was a six-block area — nowhere close to 60%…. He said he essentially repealed Obamacare by getting rid of the individual mandate — not even close to true. Medicaid expansion, preexisting condition protections, other stuff, remains.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The CNN reporter added, “He did his usual false boasts about so-called bans on travel from China and Europe; they were not complete bans. He said stocks are owned by, quote, ‘everybody’ — just about half of Americans own stocks. He repeated his nonsense about testing causing cases [of COVID-19] — testing merely reveals and helps fight cases. He said that Biden has agreed to Bernie Sanders-style socialized healthcare — [Biden] fought Sanders on that issue. [Biden] has very much not agreed to a Sanders-style plan. And Don, this is a preliminary list…. There was just a firehose of lying from the president.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The View’s Meghan McCain changes subject away from Trump’s town hall flop — but Whoopi Goldberg sets her straight

Published

13 mins ago

on

September 16, 2020

By

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain tried to change the subject away from President Donald Trump's widely panned town hall performance, but host Whoopi Goldberg set her straight.

The president fumbled his answers on health care and racial justice to everyday Americans, whose questions McCain praised as insightful and probing, but she then turned to her favorite topic -- foreign policy.

"I see this through a difference lens," she began. "I actually was most interested in the Abraham Accords, which is this new realignment and peace treaty between United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and the United States. It's hard to give credit and any wins to the Trump administration, but I try to be fair and call balls and strikes like we see it."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

FLASHBACK: Trump said pursuing ‘herd immunity’ would kill millions — and now he’s in favor of it

Published

29 mins ago

on

September 16, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Tuesday night told an ABC News town hall audience that the novel coronavirus would eventually disappear even without a vaccine due to what he described as the "herd mentality."

Most observers believe that the president was actually referring to beating the virus by achieving herd immunity, which would require tens of millions more Americans to contract the virus so that it eventually runs out of the potential hosts that it needs to reproduce at an exponential rate.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump exposed his own ‘record of extraordinary failure’ by venturing outside his Fox News bubble: columnist

Published

45 mins ago

on

September 16, 2020

By

In his column for the Washington Post this Wednesday, Greg Sargent contends that the ABC News town hall that featured President Trump this Tuesday was a prime example of how unprepared he is for hard questions when he's not protected by the Fox News bubble.

"The questions from voters and moderator George Stephanopoulos were pointed, but they were largely premised on basic facts about Trump’s presidency," Sargent writes. "Over and over, Trump tried to lie away those facts, but (and this is the rare part) he was then pressed with follow-up questions based on more facts."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image