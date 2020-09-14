Trump’s former top economic adviser still isn’t sure if he’ll vote for him

The man who once served as President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser hasn’t yet decided whether he’ll back his former boss in the 2020 presidential election.

Via Politico, former Trump economic adviser Gary Cohn told CNBC on Monday that he’s still an undecided voter even though he spent more than a year working as the director of the president’s National Economic Council.

“You know, I honestly haven’t made up my mind,” Cohn said of the 2020 election. “I’m really eager to see an economic debate between the two of them. I actually vote on issues.”

Cohn in particular said he wanted to hear how both Trump and Biden will handle the deficit, while has soared to historic highs under Trump’s presidency after he pledged that he would eliminate it while campaigning for president back in 2016.

Back in January, Cohn said that he didn’t “have any intention not to vote for the president,” but also acknowledged that he was “leaving the door open” to support another candidate.