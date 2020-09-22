Trump’s former top Russia advisor says his America is ‘an object of pity’ across the globe

Speaking to CNN’s Jim Sciutto this Tuesday, former top Trump Russia adviser Fiona Hill that the United States is now seen as “an object of pity” to other world leaders.

“We are increasingly seen as an object of pity, including by our allies, because they are so shocked by what’s happening internally, how we’re eating ourselves alive with our divisions,” Hill said. “We’re the ones who are creating all this. It’s not the Russians or the Chinese or anyone else. We are doing this to ourselves.”

“What is really eroding our standing is what people are seeing happening here in the United States,” Hill added.

“Right now, most of our closest allies, not just partners and other major players, do not see the United States as leading. They see us as quite the contrary, as being so consumed with domestic problems that we really can’t do anything very much at all,” she continued.

Watch an excerpt below: