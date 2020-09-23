Trump’s Homeland Security chief swears he never downplayed white supremacist terrorist threats

Chad Wolf, the acting Secretary of Homeland Security that the courts have said is illegitimate serving in the position, said that he really is concerned about white supremacist terrorism in the United States, despite claims from a former official of his.
The New York Times reported Wolf told Senators Wednesday “It’s a fabrication, completely,” that he buried threat assessments on racist extremists.
It’s a charge that came from former DHS official Elizabeth Neumann, who recently endorsed Joe Biden after leaving her position. Neumann claimed that at no time in her career did she see intelligence that indicated anti-fascist protesters were a threat to the United States or running any sort of extremist or terrorist operation. Still, Wolf and others in the Trump administration have claimed that there is a greater focus on liberal protesters and groups like Black Lives Matter while white extremist groups are being ignored.
“At least in this administration, there’s not going to be anything substantive done on domestic terrorism,” Neumann said.
She wasn’t the only one who has alleged Wolf ignored or tried to downplay intelligence, however. Whistleblower Brian Murphy filed an official report on Wolf ignoring threats from Russia on the 2020 election.
The Times reported that Murphy alleged Wolf told him “not to disseminate a report on a Russian disinformation campaign to denigrate Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s mental health because it ‘made the president look bad.'” Murphy said he was warned that the actions threatened “national security.”
Read the full report.
